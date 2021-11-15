Prescription Digital Therapeutics and the Hunger for New Treatments

I'm Dr Neil Skolnik, and today we're going to talk about the 2021 behavioral and psychological treatments for chronic insomnia disorder in adults: an American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) clinical practice guideline. Let me say from the outset that if we choose to integrate these recommendations into our practice, they will change our approach to insomnia. Since its initial set of recommendations in 1999, not just the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, but also the British guidelines, the European guidelines and the guidelines from the American College of Physicians have all recommended that adult patients receive cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) as first-line treatment for chronic insomnia.

