It’s been four years since dream pop group Beach House released new music, and they are now returning with an album titled Once Twice Melody, with the first of its four chapters being released on Nov. 10. According to Consequence, the following three chapters will be released throughout the winter: Chapter Two on Dec. 8, Chapter 3 on Jan. 19 and the final chapter of the album on Feb. 18.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO