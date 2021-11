When first-generation student Theresa Kieu ’21 crossed the stage to receive her degree in hospitality management from UCF, she had never seen her parents’ eyes so lit up. “It was kind of the first step in breaking that generational curse. …There is no greater feeling. It meant the past four years weren’t for nothing — all that hard work, the late nights, finishing all my assignments during my breaks at work,” says Kieu. “It was all worth it to see my parents watch me do something they’d never done. In that moment, I could see that it was about more than just myself — it was about my entire family. It felt like a victory for all of us.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO