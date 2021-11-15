Nita Strauss Says Her New Album Features Her ‘All-Time Favorite Vocalists’

Sophisticated singer-songwriter, producer, and engineer Elisa Nicolas follows up on her epic single “No Answers,” with her deeply emotional album, ‘Year Of The Locust,’ out November 4. Reminiscent of songwriting icons like Joni Mitchell, Fiona Apple, and Aimee Mann, there is something magically profound about Nicolas’ ability to intelligently capture every ounce of emotion in her masterfully crafted lyricism. Her warm, honeyed vocals invigorate every track with an undeniable soulfulness that vibrantly conveys a dimension of storytelling beyond the lyrics; the passion that lays the foundation for the record is an impressive display of the artistic expertise Nicolas has honed through her years of professional experience. ‘Year Of The Locust’ is Nicolas’ first solo endeavor after working with various artists on over 45 notable projects over the last 12 years. Projects at the caliber of ‘Year Of The Locust’ – impassioned anthems caressed by a soundscape painted with vibrant harmony – are instant classics by nature.

