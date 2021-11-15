ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nita Strauss Says Her New Album Features Her ‘All-Time Favorite Vocalists’

By Lauryn Schaffner
 4 days ago
Nita Strauss' debut solo album Controlled Chaos was an instrumental album, but this time around, she has some of her "all-time favorite vocalists" performing alongside her for its follow-up. Strauss released the first single from the album, "Dead Inside," which features Disturbed frontman David Draiman, in October. But apparently,...

