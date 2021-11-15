ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another One Bites The Dust: The Last Sears Store Has Closed

By Randy McDaniel
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Geez, my childhood memories are falling like dominoes. At least, my childhood retail memories. The lunch counter at Woolworth's. The photo booth at Kmart. The Sears Christmas catalog. And now Sears itself. When I saw the last Sears store closed yesterday (Sunday, November 14) in Illinois, it was kind...

Comments / 299

Chris Lemmons
3d ago

I never thought sears would ever go out of business. they were a retail powerhouse with so much history. I figured it would outlive me like it did previous generations. it's very sad, and a piece of US history is now dead.

Reply(10)
113
Tammy
3d ago

So sad. Another part of my childhood gone. Those catalogs were the best. Before computers and the internet. Those were the days.

Reply(5)
103
Hi, I'm Brandon!
3d ago

Kids today will never know the excitement of the Sears or Penney's catalog, circling the items you wanted for Christmas

Reply(8)
123
Iowa Company Offering Big, Tasty Gift Box For Christmas Shipping

Looking for something unique for Christmas giving? The Iowa folks that brought us the Twin Bing Candy Bar have come up with this cool box of fun!. I'm always looking for something unique for Christmas giving. And I enjoy it even more if it's a gift that is made locally.
Hot 104.7

Did You Know There’s A Secret Brunch Spot In Sioux Falls?

Whenever people want to enjoy Sunday Brunch, they usually think of establishments like Granite City, Josiah's Coffeehouse & Café, and the Phillips Avenue Diner. A local brewery doesn’t immediately come to one’s mind when considering places to visit for brunch. Well, believe it or not, there is a favorite, local...
Hot 104.7

Two Sioux Falls Restaurants Make Top-10 Taco List

Who has the best tacos in the state of South Dakota? Well, according to a survey, one Sioux Falls restaurant reigns supreme in having the absolute best tacos in the Mount Rushmore state. Everyone has their own personal favorites when it comes to tacos. For me, growing up in Iowa,...
Sioux Falls, SD
Comments / 0

