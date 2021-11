HERCULES (CBS SF) — Police in Hercules on Thursday were investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured, according to authorities. Hercules Police Department spokesperson Connie Van Putten said authorities received the first call regarding the shooting at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon. She confirmed that one adult male victim was shot in a strip mall parking lot on the 800 block of Willow Avenue just off of the I-80 freeway. When officers arrived, the victim was sitting in one of the businesses near the incident receiving first aid. Van Putten said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but was speaking...

HERCULES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO