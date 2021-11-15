Fulton County to offer $100 to residents 5 and up who get 1st, 2nd COVID-19 shot
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Starting tomorrow, Fulton County residents can get a $100 gift card for getting their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The incentive is available to Fulton County residents who are ages five and up.
The gift cards will be given out daily from Nov. 16 to Dec. 6 daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the following locations:
5710 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park
3900 Aviation Circle, NW, Atlanta
4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
Appointments are required.
Fulton County is not the only county to offer COVID-19 vaccine incentives. DeKalb County has vaccinated thousands of people through their incentive drives.
