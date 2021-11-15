ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County to offer $100 to residents 5 and up who get 1st, 2nd COVID-19 shot

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odORo_0cxQaV7700
COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids (WSOC)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Starting tomorrow, Fulton County residents can get a $100 gift card for getting their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The incentive is available to Fulton County residents who are ages five and up.

The gift cards will be given out daily from Nov. 16 to Dec. 6 daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the following locations:

5710 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park

3900 Aviation Circle, NW, Atlanta

4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Appointments are required.

Fulton County is not the only county to offer COVID-19 vaccine incentives. DeKalb County has vaccinated thousands of people through their incentive drives.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
City
Alpharetta, GA
City
College Park, GA
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Fulton County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Fulton County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Gwinnett County man causes three hit and runs before pants-less arrest

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is in custody after police he hit two people and a car with his car before charging at another man and crashing his car. Police say that around 7:40 p.m. on October 8, they were called to the Lawrenceville home of Mary Cornett, who had been hit by a car in her driveway while trying to walk her dog. The driver did not stop after hitting her. She suffered a broken leg.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#5 And Up#North Point
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
99K+
Followers
76K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy