State-By-State Hay Summary

The Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show, slated for Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at the Amarillo Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas, will return as an in-person event for 2021. This popular agriculture trade show took a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will bring more than 400 exhibitors back to the Amarillo Civic Center this year. Companies are exhibiting a variety of products and services at the show including large harvesting and planting equipment for crops such as cotton, corn, wheat and hay, seed varieties, livestock equipment, tools, and insurance and banking services. Attendees can visit with dealers and see brands such as John Deere, BASF, Case IH, Massey Ferguson and Can-Am. Admission and parking are free. For a full list of exhibitors, attendees are encouraged to visit www.AmarilloFarmShow.com.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO