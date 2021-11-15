ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Data Center REIT Merger Frenzy Sees CyrusOne Go Private in $15 Billion Deal

 3 days ago
  • CyrusOne ends months of speculation by agreeing to a buyout by two private equity firms.
  • The deal is the latest in a consolidation wave among data center REITs.
  • It might not be the last such deal, as the losing bidders could set their sights on CyrusOne's peers.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) has agreed to a buyout deal: Private equity giants KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) are paying a total of $15 billion for the data center real estate investment trust (REIT). The agreement ends weeks of speculation that the REIT was about to get acquired.

The transaction is the third one this year (and the second one Monday) involving a data center REIT. This flurry of activity will dramatically alter the landscape of the data REIT sector.

Image source: Getty Images.

Details on the deal

News first surfaced that CyrusOne was pursuing a sale in late September, when Reuters reported that the company was exploring strategic alternatives. Analysts believed that a deal seemed likely after speaking with industry contacts who suggested that the company had attracted several serious bidders willing to meet its asking price. In addition to KKR and GIP, The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) was also in advanced talks to acquire CyrusOne.

In the end, the REIT agreed to a deal with KKR and GIP, which are paying $90.50 per share in cash for it. That's a 25% premium to the company's trading price before the Reuters story broke in September. Overall, it values the company at $15 billion, including the assumption of debt.

What's the draw of CyrusOne?

Data center operators have been a hot commodity this year. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) started the feeding frenzy by taking QTS Realty private in a $10 billion deal. That deal aligned with one of Blackstone's highest conviction investment themes: data proliferation. The private equity giant believes it can leverage its scale, reach, resources, and capital to expand QTS' footprint and take advantage of the rising demand for data centers.

The CyrusOne deal has a similar ring. KKR and GIP are acquiring it to gain a foothold in the fast-growing data infrastructure market. They also believe they can leverage their global resources and access to capital to support CyrusOne's ability to expand its footprint across key global digital gateway markets. In the process, the private equity funds believe they can earn a high return for their investors even though they're paying a hefty premium for the REIT.

The data center REIT shake-up

These deals will dramatically alter the make-up of the data center REIT sector. If the CyrusOne and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) deals close, only two publicly traded data center REITs will remain: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR). They're both behemoths with market caps above $45 billion. That makes it seem unlikely that they'll draw any takeover interest, especially since they've been consolidators in the sector. According to reports, Digital Realty was one of the bidders interested in CoreSite Realty.

While investors will have fewer data center REIT options to choose from in the near term, that could change in 2023, when Switch (NYSE:SWCH) intends on converting into a REIT. That assumes, of course, that one of the losing bidders in this recent consolidation wave doesn't set its sights on that founder-led data center operator and pick it up first.

Another interesting aspect of the recent industry shake-up is that infrastructure REIT American Tower (NYSE:AMT) emerged as the winner of the CoreSite auction, agreeing to acquire the data center REIT for $10 billion. That transformational deal will make it a communications real estate leader with a global tower portfolio and U.S. data center operations. This integration follows the blueprint of Brookfield Asset Management, which is building a global data infrastructure platform with data centers, towers, and fiber offerings. That model could spur more cross-consolidation among infrastructure and data center REITs.

The data infrastructure merger wave continues

Data usage is growing briskly, supporting the need for new digital infrastructure. Both private equity giants and strategic players are angling to upgrade their portfolios to take advantage of this long-term trend. Because of that, the industry's consolidation wave may not be over.

The Motley Fool

Autohome inc (ATHM) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Autohome's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Sterling Song, Autohome's IR Director. Mr. Song, please go ahead. Sterling Song -- Investor Relations Director. Thank you, Operator. Good evening. Hello, everyone. I'm Sterling...
The Motley Fool

Why Jumia Technologies Stock Plunged This Week

Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) took a dive this week after the African e-commerce company reported disappointing third-quarter results. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock was down 26.4% as of Thursday's closing. So what. Jumia has been a highly volatile stock since its IPO in 2019....
The Motley Fool

The Children's Place (PLCE) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Good morning, and welcome to The Children's Place third quarter 2021 earnings conference call. On the call today are Jane Elfers, president and chief executive officer; and Rob Helm, chief financial officer. The Children's Place issued its third quarter 2021 earnings press release earlier this morning. A copy of the release and presentation materials for today's call have been posted to the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
The Motley Fool

Can Moderna Become a $200 Billion Company in 2022?

Moderna almost reached this market value a few months ago. But investors today worry about vaccine sales in the coming years. Moderna is preparing several candidates that may define its presence in a post-pandemic world. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) almost made it to $200 billion in market value this year. The vaccine-giant's...
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
theregister.com

I know, REIT? Two massive data centre real estate investment trusts taken over in $10bn, $15bn deals

Two massive real estate investment trusts (REITs) that both focus on data centre buildouts, management and financing will both be taken over in $10bn+ acquisitions. In the first deal, private equity investor KKR and investment outfit Global Infrastructure Partners agreed to acquire CyrusOne in a take-private transaction that values the business at $15bn.
MarketWatch

Private fintech company Upgrade nearly doubles valuation to $6 billion in four months

Upgrade Inc. said Tuesday it raised a $280 million Series F round of financing led by Coatue Management and DST Global at a $6 billion valuation for the credit card company. The capital comes after Upgrade drew a valuation of $3.325 billion in August when it announced a $105 million Series E round. Along with Coatue Management and DST Global, other Series F investors in Upgrade Inc. include Dragoneer Investment Group and existing investors Gopher Asset Management, G-Squared, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Old Well Partners, Ribbit Capital, Sands Capital, Ventura Capital and Vy Capital. Upgrade co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche led the deal. Philippe Laffont, frounder and CEO of Coatue Management, said Upgrade "is an exciting example of a credit-led neobank."
The Motley Fool

The Stock Market Climbed Tuesday, but These 2 Stocks Took After-Hours Hits

Markets gained ground on Tuesday. Key companies released earnings reports after the market closed. StoneCo and Dolby Laboratories suffered significant share-price declines. Wall Street had a positive day on Tuesday, buoyed by news of strong retail sales figures in the U.S. economy. Consumers have remained strong, having ample financial resources on average and doing their best to maintain their purchasing power despite inflationary pressures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all managed to see gains on the day.
abc17news.com

Data center REITs fetch big money; CyrusOne sold for $11.5B

CyrusOne is being acquired for $11.5 billion, the second big sale in recent months of a real estate investment trust focused on data centers. In August, Blackstone completed a $10 billion acquisition of QTS Realty Trust. On Monday CyrusOne said KKR and Global Infrastructure will pay $90.50 per share in a deal worth $15 billion including debt. The Dallas company will be taken private when the deal closes in the second quarter of next year if approved by the company’s shareholders. Shares are up almost 5% before the opening bell.
Data Center Knowledge

Data Center Boom Reaps $18.8 Billion in Deal Volume in a Day

(Bloomberg) -- Two major data-center operators agreed to be acquired Monday in deals worth a combined $18.8 billion, highlighting the fast-moving consolidation of cloud computing assets ahead of a new generation of 5G and fiber-optic network services. KKR & Co. and Global Infrastructure Partners agreed to acquire data-center owner CyrusOne...
