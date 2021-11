EXCLUSIVE: Amber Sealey has signed on to direct McFarland Entertainment’s Nod If You Understand, on the heels of the Tribeca-premiering No Man of God, which told the true story of Ted Bundy’s final days. The thriller heading into production next year will tell the true story of the relationship between heroic NWA stewardess Tina Mucklow, the mysterious hijacker known as DB Cooper, and the only unsolved case of air piracy in the history of commercial aviation. When Cooper boards NWA Flight 305 with a bomb on Thanksgiving Eve, 1971, Mucklow must cleverly negotiate his demands and the conflicting objectives of the FBI...

TRAVEL ・ 23 HOURS AGO