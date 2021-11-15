ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. administers 442 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - The United States had administered 442,005,260 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 440,559,613 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 14.

The agency said 99.2% of the population aged 65 years and above had received at least one dose as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

About 30.1 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

