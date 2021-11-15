ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merit Health Madison receives “A” grade for hospital safety

By Rachel Hernandez
CANTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Merit Health Madison in Canton received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety grade for fall 2021.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade rates hospitals for their prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The rating is based on a total of thirty factors including errors, injuries, accidents, infections and the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm to patients.

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center receives ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Score

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group Leah Binder.

See the full grade report here .

