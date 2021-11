LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Police Department is mourning one of its own who was found dead of an apparent suicide, reportedly in front of one of the department’s substations. Chris Zamora, 44, was found dead in his vehicle Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The coroner has not yet ruled on the manner of death, but Long Beach police said their officer had died from an apparent suicide. We are heartbroken over the passing of one of our officers, who was found deceased from an apparent suicide on Saturday Afternoon. Please keep our officers' family, friends,...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO