Tomokazu Matsuyama Will Release ‘Daylight Away’ With Avant Arte

HUF has joined forces with Pleasures for their latest collaborative collection, heavily inspired by the ’90s nostalgia. Staying true to its Los Angeles streetwear and skatewear, this collection draws on the late ’90s and early 2000s nostalgia, bringing oversized silhouettes and retro graphics to the forefront. The pieces give of a resemblance of vintage thrifting finds, especially in the broad range of cut-and-sew pieces. The collection sees co-branded graphics, reflective detailing, jacquard artwork and ripstop fabrics with mesh overlays to further emphasize the evident nod to the ’90s aesthetic. The HUF x Pleasures is comfort-focused as evident in the brown cardigan featuring a “plantlife” symbol and the baggy psychedelic bowling shirt. Nostalgic graphics are featured on the party line hoodie, head unit t-shirt and spore socks, which are packaged in a VHS case.
