ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Tomokazu Matsuyama Will Release ‘Daylight Away’ With Avant Arte

By Shawn Ghassemitari
hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest print from the Japanese contemporary artist. New York-based artist Tomokazu Matsuyama is set to release a new limited-edition print with Avant Arte, titled Daylight Away. The work was realized in collaboration with several master printmakers in...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Hebru Brantley to Release ‘Gaia’ Sculptures With Avant Arte

Hebru Brantley is about to conclude a joint double-exhibition at Tokyo’s NANZUKA gallery. To follow, the acclaimed American artist will release a new set of sculptures with Avant Arte. Gaia is a personification of Mother Earth and good fortune. Cast in Portoro marble, the Chicago-based artist takes recognizable pop culture...
DESIGN
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Progressive Releases New Trailer

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night has released a new trailer! While fans of the TV anime are currently waiting for the next major arc from the light novels to complete so it gets its official adaptation, the anime franchise is not slowing down in the slightest thanks to the release of a new feature film taking on the first of series creator Reki Kawahara's official companion series, Sword Art Online Progressive, which explores the original Aincrad arc at a much slower pace than seen in the first iteration of the series.
COMICS
Punknews.org

Touche Amore to release art book

Touché Amoré have announced that they are releasing a book. The book is called The Art of Touche Amore 2008-2020 and features artwork from their deluxe album releases, tour posters, merchandise from 2007 to 2020, and "tactile seven-inch releases". Ian Cohen wrote the book and interviewed collage artist Anthony Gerace, and photographers Ryan Aylsworth and George Clarke. Vocalist Jeremy Bolm wrote the introduction. The book is 416 pages long and will be out January 26, 2022. Touche Amore will be touring in 2022 and released Lament in 2020.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hypebeast.com

HYPE. Gets Animated With Exclusive Looney Tunes Collection

Bringing cartoon gold to everyday essentials, streetwear brand HYPE. unveils its collaborative collection with classic animation franchise Looney Tunes. The genderless line offers a set of t-shirts, hoodies and backpacks emblazoned with the icons of the series. The 16-part collection tastefully incorporates the Looney Tunes graphics, bold colors and catchphrases...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
dbltap.com

The Artist Dead by Daylight: Perks, Addons, Abilities, Release Date

The Artist is Dead by Daylight's next Killer, set to be introduced in Chapter XXII: Portrait of a Murder. That DLC is coming later this month, but we've already been treated to plenty of information about The Artist. The Artist, real name Carmina Mora, is a ranged-reconnaissance Killer who uses...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

BELIEF Moscow Taps Kirill KTO for Artful Skateboard Release

For its latest collaboration, BELIEF Moscow has delivered a release that marries the worlds of art and skateboarding. Tapping contemporary artist Kirill KTO, in partnership with ABSURD and Notfoundgallery, the retailer has put together a series of artful skateboard decks. Celebrating the enduring and evolving culture of Moscow, BELIEF looked...
ARTS
hypebeast.com

HUF x Pleasures’ Latest Collaboration Is a Nod to the '90s

HUF has joined forces with Pleasures for their latest collaborative collection, heavily inspired by the ’90s nostalgia. Staying true to its Los Angeles streetwear and skatewear, this collection draws on the late ’90s and early 2000s nostalgia, bringing oversized silhouettes and retro graphics to the forefront. The pieces give of a resemblance of vintage thrifting finds, especially in the broad range of cut-and-sew pieces. The collection sees co-branded graphics, reflective detailing, jacquard artwork and ripstop fabrics with mesh overlays to further emphasize the evident nod to the ’90s aesthetic. The HUF x Pleasures is comfort-focused as evident in the brown cardigan featuring a “plantlife” symbol and the baggy psychedelic bowling shirt. Nostalgic graphics are featured on the party line hoodie, head unit t-shirt and spore socks, which are packaged in a VHS case.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Avant-Garde Canadian Streetwear

Montreal-based art studio DOMREBEL has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 clothing collection -- a unique capsule boasting a range of subversive graphics and experimental cuts. Unlike other fashion brands, DOMREBEL defines itself first as an art collective. Interestingly, the group of creatives slowly began working within the underbelly of the Canadian streetwear scene by creating original cartoon characters and reworking old garments with artisanal treatments. These include hand-painting, custom embroidery, and unique destruction techniques.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moma#Diving#Japanese
CultureMap Austin

Texas billionaire's Impressionist art trove fetches astounding $332 million at auction

Impressionist masterworks from late Dallas oil tycoon Edwin L. Cox valued at $200 million sold for a whopping $332 million through a Christie's auction on November 11. "The Cox Collection: The Story of Impressionism" helped power Christie's to its second-highest total for an auction ever notched in a single evening — $751.9 million, which also included an evening sale of 20th century art — notes Artnet.
TEXAS STATE
hypebeast.com

KAWS Comments on His Utter Exhaustion in ‘SPOKE TOO SOON’

A new solo exhibition at Skarstedt Gallery. From an inflatable sculpture in Singapore to collaborations with Nike, Reese’s Puffs and Fortnite, KAWS has his hand in about everything. To add to the list, the Brooklyn-based artist is showcasing a new solo exhibition, titled “KAWS: SPOKE TOO SOON” at Skarstedt Gallery in New York.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

RETROKID Taps YTV For Nostalgic Canadian "Keep It Weird" Collection

RETROKID is bringing on Canadian nostalgia with its new YTV collaboration. Digging up gems that kids in the ’90s would have grown up with in Canada — you can almost hear Nicholas Picholas singing “It’s letter time” — shows like Camp Cariboo, UH-OH, Video & Arcade Top, the Halloween special Dark Night, and You Can’t Do That on Television are immortalized in a series of graphic T-shirts and hoodies.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Paintings
hypebeast.com

X-LARGE RECORDS Drops "JINSEI" With OZworld and DJ Jam of YENTOWN

X-LARGE Records has just released its newest track with DJ Jam of YENTOWN and Okinawa’s OZworld (R’kuma). Celebrating both OZworld and X-LARGE’s birthdays in November — OZworld was born in 1991 while X-LARGE was formed in LA by Eli Bonerz and Adam Silverman the same year — “JINSEI” is the second single from the fashion imprint’s record label that was created back in October.
MUSIC
countryliving.com

10 best behaved dog breeds revealed

The top 10 best behaved dog breeds have been revealed, with the loyal Korean Jindo Dog taking the top spot. New research conducted by Protect My Paws analysed Instagram hashtags to find out which pups are better behaved than others — and the results may surprise you. Native to the South Korean island of Jindo, Korean Jindo pups are a national treasure, scoring a positive 75.86% in the study.
PETS
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
TV SHOWS
Robb Report

One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
VISUAL ART
Time Out New York

Primark is opening three new locations in New York

Super affordable international brand Primark—which debuted a 57,900-square-foot store at Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn back in 2018 to much fanfare—just announced it will open three new locations in New York in the upcoming future. The first novel destination will be in City Point, in Brooklyn, the second will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy