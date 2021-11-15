ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: First Look At Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub & Marin Hinkle In Season 4

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JI9h_0cxQZ3gn00

Amazon has released the first photos of the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel . The first image features a rather somber and pensive Midge, played by Rachel Brosnahan . The second features a seemingly happier Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle) as they enjoy dinner in front of the TV.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, stars Brosnahan, Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

In season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) discovered that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling, and they learned a lesson about show business they’ll never forget.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of 20 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, six Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Hello Tomorrow!’: Jacki Weaver Joins Billy Crudup In Apple Series

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is set for a key role opposite Billy Crudup in Apple TV+ original series Hello Tomorrow!, from MRC Television. Created, written and executive produced by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who will serve as showrunners, Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-future world. It revolves around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup, who also executive produces, stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition whose unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers and revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Gilded Age’: HBO Unveils First-Look Teaser & Sets Premiere For Julian Fellowes Period Drama

The Gilded Age, the long-awaited period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, finally will make it to air in January. HBO has set the premiere for the series and unveiled first-look photos of the big-budget drama with images and a trailer (which you can see above). The series, which is written by Fellowes and Sonja Warfield and directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, will launch on Monday January 24 at 9pm. ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Teaser Trailer: The Crawley Family Are Off To The French Riviera The nine-part series stars, which was first greenlit to series by NBC in 2018, before HBO...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Secret Invasion’: First Looks Unveiled For Nick Fury & Talos Team-Up Marvel Series – Disney+ Day

While Disney+ Day made a splash in its Marvel special on the streamer with footage from Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight, in the slightest of hands during and end-sequence of logo flashes were shots of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and what looks to be Queen Veranke from the upcoming new Secret Invasion series. Secret Invasion was first announced at Disney Investor last December and follows the team-up of Avengers Boss Fury with Captain Marvel‘s Skrull Talos played by Ben Mendelsohn. At the center of the show is a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The epilogue sequences from Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision...
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Photos Debut

Amazon Studios has revealed the first two photos from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4, which does not have a premiere date yet. The first trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 is coming soon as well. The third season of the Emmy and Golden Globe-Award winning comedy premiered...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Borstein
Person
Caroline Aaron
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Tony Shalhoub
Person
Kevin Pollak
Person
Marin Hinkle
Collider

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Images Reveal Midge at an All-Time Low

When last audiences saw The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the end of Season 3, Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) seemed to be at an all-time low, having been fired off an international tour and is now at risk of losing the new apartment she just bought using her tour contract as collateral. Now, with the first images of Season 4 being released by Prime Video, we have some idea of where the story is going next.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Abe and Rose Deign to Eat TV Dinners in This Marvelous Mrs. Maisel First Look

A lovely time was indeed had at this year’s Vulture Festival panel with Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle, a.k.a. the parents you fear and respect from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Several tangents about the show’s use of calisthenics, an iconic romper, and the couple’s Parisian jaunt tickled the audience, whose enthusiasm was rewarded at the conclusion of the event: two first-look photos from Maisel’s upcoming fourth season came out of hiding just for us and, amusingly, they depict Abe and Rose … enjoying sad-looking meat-and-vegetable TV dinners? No, that can’t be right.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: A Melancholy Midge Takes 5 in New Pics

The titular Marvelous Mrs. Maisel may be a comedian, but the yuks are sparse in the show’s first Season 4 photos. The new shots, which Prime Video released Monday, show Midge looking rather melancholy, stretched out on a sofa in what appears to be a showgirls’ dressing room. Surrounded by sequins and feathers, and wearing her familiar black cocktail gown stage outfit, might Midge be getting ready to go on/contemplating her life choices thus far? She’s got good reason: At the end of Season 3, Midge lost both her spot on Shy Baldwin’s tour (for speaking too frankly about his sexuality during...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Pga Awards#Wga Award#A Peabody Award
SFGate

Marvel's 'Moon Knight,' 'She-Hulk' and 'Ms. Marvel' Get First Looks

Setting the stage for its slate of Disney Plus series for 2022, Marvel Studios released first looks for three of its upcoming shows onto the streamer: “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, “She-Hulk” starring Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, and “Ms. Marvel” starring newcomer Iman Vellani. The studio also released an extended action sequence from its next Disney Plus series, “Hawkeye,” which is set to debut on the streamer on Nov. 24.
TV SERIES
thrillgeek.com

Marvel Studios Reveals First Look at ‘She-Hulk’ Starring Tatiana Maslany

During Disney Plus Day yesterday, we got our first look at the upcoming Marvel Studios series ‘She-Hulk’ coming to the streaming service. Tatiana Maslany stars as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. “She-Hulk” will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The new comedy series coming to Disney+ in 2022 is directed by executive producer Kat Coiro with Anu Valia also directing. Executive producer Jessica Gao serves as head writer.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

‘Once Upon A Time in Aztlan’: Arianna Williams & Jimmy Gonzales To Lead Amazon Drama Pilot From George Lopez

EXCLUSIVE: Arianna Williams and Jimmy Gonzales have joined the cast of Amazon’s Once Upon a Time in Aztlan— the drama pilot from George Lopez— in leading roles. They join previously announced cast Lopez, Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez. Arianna portrays the character of Angela, a Gen-Z Afro Latina, who is described as fiercely independent, confident, and always adapting. The face of our modern Los Angeles. The Duran family have hung their hopes on Angela as their luminary, but she’s in deep debt to her nefarious uncle, who’s co-signed her loans to USC. Her father, Arturo (Garcia) returns to her life after...
TV SERIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Bones’ and ‘NCIS’ Actor Heath Freeman Dies At Age 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for portraying serial killer Howard Epps on Bones, has died. He was 41. News of Freeman’s passing was first posted by reality TV star and model Shanna Moakler, who wrote on Instagram, “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jake Gyllenhaal Shock: Nightcrawler Star Doesn't Care That He Is Being Targeted By Taylor Swift's Song 'All Too Well'

The source added that Gyllenhaal is a private person and doesn't want any drama in his life. Jake Gyllenhaal doesn't care that Taylor's Swift song All Too Well may be about him. The actor has been the target of discussion on social following the release of the extended version of Swift's iconic breakup song, with fans speculating that Gyllenhaal may be the former flame Swift was talking to in her lyrics.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy