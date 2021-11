Horror has no shortage of films about beautiful vampires. These seductive but deadly creatures of the night have been the subject of horrifying movies dating all the way back to the genre’s birth. Hitting the concept squarely on the nose is David Verbeek’s DEAD AND BEAUTIFUL, the latest entry in this long tradition. The story of a group of ultra-rich twenty-somethings who wake up after a night of partying with fangs attempts to connect the concept of vampirism with extravagant wealth and the power that comes from unquestioned privilege. Written and directed by Verbeek, DEAD AND BEAUTIFUL is a stylish thriller that succeeds mostly due to its opulent visual design and a stunningly beautiful cast. But as the title implies, the film ultimately feels rather shallow, approaching interesting themes, but never fully investigating them. While gorgeous, it’s essentially as lifeless as the vampires it depicts.

