When you say “hello” or “bye-bye” and your baby flaps their hand in response, it’s first and foremost cute. It also could count as the very beginning of them developing language. After all, a wave is a nonverbal communication skill that packs meaning. Look at me! Look at you! You’re coming my way! See you later! Yes, it’s a developmental milestone, and like all milestones it packs expectations and worries for parents. But take it from the experts: A wave is something to simply be enjoyed. Even if your baby doesn’t wave by 12 months, as most do, that isn’t necessarily cause for concern.

