Consumers in the United States first acquired a taste for the benefits of retail subscription commerce in March 2020 — and now, 20 months later, they still cannot get enough. They now spend a collective $15 billion on subscriptions to retail products each month, whether for artisan coffee, custom beauty boxes, dog toys or any of a growing assortment of products available via online subscriptions, and there is no sign of cutting back.

RETAIL ・ 4 HOURS AGO