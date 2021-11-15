VDH reports 3,224 new coronavirus cases, 71 new deaths between Friday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 946,061 coronavirus cases and 14,392 virus-related deaths as of Monday, which includes 3,224 new confirmed and probable cases and 71 new confirmed and probable deaths from across the Commonwealth since Friday.

Virginia health officials confirmed 700,857 cases and 12,080 deaths are related to the virus as of Monday, Nov. 15. However, 245,204 cases and 2,312 deaths are still reported as “probable.”

Meanwhile, the department says the seven-day testing positivity rate has increased from 5.3 percent to 5.4 percent over the past 72 hours.

Virginia health officials reported 3,224 new COVID-19 cases, 82 new virus-related hospitalizations, and 71 new virus-related deaths around the Commonwealth between Nov. 12, 2021 and Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy Virginia Department of Health)

According to VDH’s Monday update, more than 153,000 cases have been reported from the following localities in southwest and central Virginia:

Alleghany County: 2,198 cases (+14) , 85 hospitalizations, and 82 deaths (+1)

, 85 hospitalizations, and Amherst County: 4,446 cases (+6) , 230 hospitalizations, and 60 deaths

, 230 hospitalizations, and 60 deaths Appomattox County: 2,458 cases (+9), 121 hospitalizations, and 36 deaths

121 hospitalizations, and 36 deaths Bath County: 499 cases (+2) , 20 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths

, 20 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths Bedford County: 10,176 cases (+25), 405 hospitalizations (+1), and 162 deaths (+1)

Bland County: 1,110 cases (+2), 50 hospitalizations (+1), and 17 deaths

and 17 deaths Botetourt County: 4,029 cases (+33) , 97 hospitalizations, and 54 deaths (+1)

, 97 hospitalizations, and Buena Vista: 1,382 cases (+9) , 32 hospitalizations (+1), and 28 deaths

, and 28 deaths Campbell County: 7,395 cases (+13) , 360 hospitalizations, and 143 deaths (+1)

, 360 hospitalizations, and Carroll County: 4,148 cases (+33), 310 hospitalizations, and 101 deaths

310 hospitalizations, and 101 deaths Charlotte County: 1,334 cases (+8), 78 hospitalizations, and 27 deaths

78 hospitalizations, and 27 deaths Covington: 767 cases (+3) , 33 hospitalizations, and 18 deaths (+2)

, 33 hospitalizations, and Craig County: 579 cases (+11) , 21 hospitalizations, and 9 deaths

, 21 hospitalizations, and 9 deaths Danville: 6,353 cases (+15) , 361 hospitalizations, and 195 deaths

, 361 hospitalizations, and 195 deaths Floyd County: 1,486 cases (+9), 49 hospitalizations, and 31 deaths

49 hospitalizations, and 31 deaths Franklin County: 6,213 cases (+31), 262 hospitalizations, and 108 deaths (+1)

262 hospitalizations, and Galax: 1,578 cases (-5), 126 hospitalizations, and 64 deaths

126 hospitalizations, and 64 deaths Giles County: 2,341 cases (+7), 89 hospitalizations, and 32 deaths

89 hospitalizations, and 32 deaths Grayson County: 2,187 cases (+21) , 139 hospitalizations (+1), and 48 deaths (+1)

, Halifax County: 4,009 cases (+10) , 177 hospitalizations (+1), and 110 deaths (+1)

, Henry County: 6,778 cases (+53) , 449 hospitalizations (+1), and 169 deaths (+4)

, Highland County: 188 cases, 2 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

Lexington: 1,605 cases (+5), 37 hospitalizations, and 36 deaths

37 hospitalizations, and 36 deaths Lynchburg: 11,867 cases (+8), 479 hospitalizations (+1), and 193 deaths (+1)

Martinsville: 2,145 cases (+11) , 183 hospitalizations (+1), and 89 deaths

, and 89 deaths Montgomery County: 11,972 cases (+20) , 257 hospitalizations, and 110 deaths

, 257 hospitalizations, and 110 deaths Nelson County: 1,409 cases (+5) , 56 hospitalizations, and 19 deaths (+1)

, 56 hospitalizations, and Patrick County: 2,185 cases (+23) , 135 hospitalizations, and 58 deaths (+2)

, 135 hospitalizations, and Pittsylvania County: 8,321 cases (+13), 363 hospitalizations, and 126 deaths (+3)

363 hospitalizations, and Pulaski County: 4,268 cases (+14), 203 hospitalizations (+4), and 92 deaths (+2)

Radford: 2,990 cases (+8) , 48 hospitalizations, and 35 deaths

, 48 hospitalizations, and 35 deaths Roanoke City: 12,493 cases (+79), 324 hospitalizations (+2) , and 250 deaths

, and 250 deaths Roanoke County: 12,245 cases (+50), 267 hospitalizations (-1), and 180 deaths

and 180 deaths Rockbridge County: 2,204 cases (+12) , 77 hospitalizations, and 64 deaths (+1)

, 77 hospitalizations, and Salem: 3,590 cases (+2), 101 hospitalizations (+2), and 64 deaths (+1)

Wythe County: 4,648 cases (+25), 263 hospitalizations, and 105 deaths (+2)

**items in bold indicate new cases, hospitalizations, and/or deaths from previous weekday’s totals**

The department has reportedly received 39,489 total records of confirmed and probable virus-related hospitalizations around Virginia as of Monday, which is 82 more hospitalizations than VDH reported on Friday.

