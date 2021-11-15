ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VDH reports 3,224 new coronavirus cases, 71 new deaths between Friday and Monday

By Colleen Guerry
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 946,061 coronavirus cases and 14,392 virus-related deaths as of Monday, which includes 3,224 new confirmed and probable cases and 71 new confirmed and probable deaths from across the Commonwealth since Friday.

Virginia health officials confirmed 700,857 cases and 12,080 deaths are related to the virus as of Monday, Nov. 15. However, 245,204 cases and 2,312 deaths are still reported as “probable.”

Thanksgiving 2021: Talking turkey about vaccination etiquette

Meanwhile, the department says the seven-day testing positivity rate has increased from 5.3 percent to 5.4 percent over the past 72 hours.

Virginia health officials reported 3,224 new COVID-19 cases, 82 new virus-related hospitalizations, and 71 new virus-related deaths around the Commonwealth between Nov. 12, 2021 and Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy Virginia Department of Health)

According to VDH’s Monday update, more than 153,000 cases have been reported from the following localities in southwest and central Virginia:

  • Alleghany County: 2,198 cases (+14) , 85 hospitalizations, and 82 deaths (+1)
  • Amherst County: 4,446 cases (+6) , 230 hospitalizations, and 60 deaths
  • Appomattox County: 2,458 cases (+9), 121 hospitalizations, and 36 deaths
  • Bath County: 499 cases (+2) , 20 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths
  • Bedford County: 10,176 cases (+25), 405 hospitalizations (+1), and 162 deaths (+1)
  • Bland County: 1,110 cases (+2), 50 hospitalizations (+1), and 17 deaths
  • Botetourt County: 4,029 cases (+33) , 97 hospitalizations, and 54 deaths (+1)
  • Buena Vista: 1,382 cases (+9) , 32 hospitalizations (+1), and 28 deaths
  • Campbell County: 7,395 cases (+13) , 360 hospitalizations, and 143 deaths (+1)
  • Carroll County: 4,148 cases (+33), 310 hospitalizations, and 101 deaths
  • Charlotte County: 1,334 cases (+8), 78 hospitalizations, and 27 deaths
  • Covington: 767 cases (+3) , 33 hospitalizations, and 18 deaths (+2)
  • Craig County: 579 cases (+11) , 21 hospitalizations, and 9 deaths
  • Danville: 6,353 cases (+15) , 361 hospitalizations, and 195 deaths
  • Floyd County: 1,486 cases (+9), 49 hospitalizations, and 31 deaths
  • Franklin County: 6,213 cases (+31), 262 hospitalizations, and 108 deaths (+1)
  • Galax: 1,578 cases (-5), 126 hospitalizations, and 64 deaths
  • Giles County: 2,341 cases (+7), 89 hospitalizations, and 32 deaths
  • Grayson County: 2,187 cases (+21) , 139 hospitalizations (+1), and 48 deaths (+1)
  • Halifax County: 4,009 cases (+10) , 177 hospitalizations (+1), and 110 deaths (+1)
  • Henry County: 6,778 cases (+53) , 449 hospitalizations (+1), and 169 deaths (+4)
  • Highland County: 188 cases, 2 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
  • Lexington: 1,605 cases (+5), 37 hospitalizations, and 36 deaths
  • Lynchburg: 11,867 cases (+8), 479 hospitalizations (+1), and 193 deaths (+1)
  • Martinsville: 2,145 cases (+11) , 183 hospitalizations (+1), and 89 deaths
  • Montgomery County: 11,972 cases (+20) , 257 hospitalizations, and 110 deaths
  • Nelson County: 1,409 cases (+5) , 56 hospitalizations, and 19 deaths (+1)
  • Patrick County: 2,185 cases (+23) , 135 hospitalizations, and 58 deaths (+2)
  • Pittsylvania County: 8,321 cases (+13), 363 hospitalizations, and 126 deaths (+3)
  • Pulaski County: 4,268 cases (+14), 203 hospitalizations (+4), and 92 deaths (+2)
  • Radford: 2,990 cases (+8) , 48 hospitalizations, and 35 deaths
  • Roanoke City: 12,493 cases (+79), 324 hospitalizations (+2) , and 250 deaths
  • Roanoke County: 12,245 cases (+50), 267 hospitalizations (-1), and 180 deaths
  • Rockbridge County: 2,204 cases (+12) , 77 hospitalizations, and 64 deaths (+1)
  • Salem: 3,590 cases (+2), 101 hospitalizations (+2), and 64 deaths (+1)
  • Wythe County: 4,648 cases (+25), 263 hospitalizations, and 105 deaths (+2)

**items in bold indicate new cases, hospitalizations, and/or deaths from previous weekday’s totals**

The department has reportedly received 39,489 total records of confirmed and probable virus-related hospitalizations around Virginia as of Monday, which is 82 more hospitalizations than VDH reported on Friday.

WFXR

Northam says 63% of Virginia is fully-vaccinated as of Friday while VDH reports 1,466 new COVID cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — As of Friday morning, Virginia health officials have reported a total of 942,837 coronavirus cases and 14,321 virus-related deaths, which includes 1,466 new confirmed and probable cases and 27 new confirmed and probable deaths from across the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 698,737 cases and 12,033 deaths are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Number of confirmed, pending coronavirus patients decreases to 164 in ‘near Southwest Virginia’ hospitals

(WFXR) — Hospitals in the “near Southwest Virginia” region reported a small dip in coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Friday, going from 166 confirmed and pending patients to 164 over the last week. This includes patients at Carilion Clinic, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and the Salem VA Medical Center. Between Friday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 12, local […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

VDH’s Thursday tally includes 1,588 new COVID-19 cases, 33 new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday, Virginia health officials reported 1,588 new coronavirus cases and 33 new virus-related deaths, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 941,371 confirmed and probable cases and 14,294 confirmed and probable deaths. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 697,798 cases and 12,009 deaths are related to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

WFXR

