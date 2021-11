It used to be that making a Holiday album meant you were washed up. Now, if you don't have one, you're missing out!. Mariah Carey has proved that leaning into the Holidays is very financially beneficial. I mean, she makes so much money every year off of one song that comes back around every year! I ain't mad at her. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is a bop forever!

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO