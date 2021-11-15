ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Longest partial lunar eclipse of century to occur Friday morning: How to watch

By Nexstar Media Wire
informnny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An astronomical event will take place this week, and all of North America will have a chance to see it. A partial lunar eclipse, which will occur during the November full moon, will be visible in the pre-dawn hours Friday. It will also be the longest...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Eclipse#Partial Lunar Eclipse#Sun And Moon
Space.com

Death in space: Here's what would happen to our bodies

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Tim Thompson, Dean of Health & Life Sciences + Professor of Applied Biological Anthropology, Teesside University, the U.K. As space travel for recreational purposes is becoming a very real possibility,...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

What we discovered on the far side of the moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on 18 February. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s Tianwen-1, an interplanetary Mars mission consisting of an orbiter, lander and rover called Zhourong.
ASTRONOMY
International Business Times

Skywatching: Don't Miss The Meteor Shower, Lunar Eclipse Happening This Week

Skywatchers are in for quite a treat this week. A meteor shower is peaking, then a chunk of the planet will also witness a partial lunar eclipse grace the skies. The Leonids have been active since earlier in November, and it's set to peak overnight on Nov. 16 to 17, according to NASA. This particular meteor shower is known to produce "meteor storms" in some years when "shooting stars fall like rain," EarthSky noted. They include the events in 1833 and 1866, as well as more recently in 1999 and 2001.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Miami

Heads Up! Tonight’s Full Moon Also Brings A Partial Lunar Eclipse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A partial lunar eclipse together with the full moon is happening overnight Thursday to Friday morning. That’s not the only cool thing about this double lunar event. It happens to be that this will be the longest-lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. This Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse will last just over 6 hours. The partial lunar eclipse begins at 2:18 am EST Friday morning on November 19th. The maximum eclipse will occur at 4:02 am EST. This will be when the Earth’s shadow covers almost 98% of the moon. Then the partial lunar eclipse will end at...
MIAMI, FL
ScienceAlert

An Epic Lunar Eclipse Is Coming Tomorrow – The Longest of Its Kind in 580 Years

Space lovers are in for a treat this week. Late Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning (in terms of US time zones), you'll have the chance to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.  And don't let the 'partial' part fool you – this lunar eclipse will be pretty much as close as you can get to a total eclipse, with more than 97 percent of the full moon cast into a red hue by Earth's shadow (NASA says 99.1 percent will be covered, whereas Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles says 97 percent). At its peak, only a...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

Tonight's 'eclipse moonrise' will put on a special twilight show for most of Australia

As the full Moon rises tonight, it won’t be as lovely and bright as usual – but it will be fascinating. Across most of Australia, the Moon will be partially shrouded in Earth’s shadow, undergoing a partial lunar eclipse as it rises. A lunar eclipse happens roughly every six months somewhere on Earth. For most of the year, the Moon’s orbit takes it above or below Earth’s shadow, but during an eclipse the full Moon travels through it. If the entire Moon travels through the shadow, it is a total lunar eclipse. Tonight’s eclipse won’t quite make it to totality,...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Denver

Cloud Cover In Colorado May Obscure Partial Eclipse Of Full Beaver Moon Friday Morning

(CBS4) —  Our Colorado weather may make it difficult to see Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse. The full Beaver Moon will be 97% eclipsed. (credit: CBS) It will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in almost 600 years — with the peak lasting nearly three and a half hours. It might be worth staying up all night on Thursday into Friday! A Partial Eclipse happens overnight with 97% of the moon covered with the Earths shadow! #cowx #4wx @ChrisCBS4 @AshtonCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 pic.twitter.com/51m3nFInyB — Dave Aguilera (@DaveCBS4) November 17, 2021 “Because the moon will arrive at apogee — the farthest point in its orbit from Earth...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy