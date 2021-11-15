ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

3,437 new COVID cases reported in PA, 73.2% of residents vaccinated Nov. 15

By Rian Bossler
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFHes_0cxQXmCX00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 73.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

3,437 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday, bringing the state total to 1,648,285 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID Alert PA app.

10 new deaths were identified by the Pennsylvania death registry for a total of 32,411 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,694 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 614 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5 – Nov. 11 stood at 10.3%.

There are 5,819,107 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region shows 254 new cases since Sunday, bringing our total to 110,955 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown of new cases is below :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7Wa8_0cxQXmCX00

In school-age children (5-18 years old) a total of 451 COVID-19 cases were reported in the 10 WTAJ viewing counties for the week of Nov. 3 – Nov. 9.

Percentage of people with at least one vaccine dose by county:

UPDATED ON 11/12/21

  • BEDFORD: 38.2%
  • BLAIR: 51.6%
  • CAMBRIA: 56.1%
  • CAMERON: 57.4%
  • CENTRE: 60.9%
  • CLEARFIELD: 50.2%
  • ELK: 58.1%
  • HUNTINGDON: 49.8%
  • JEFFERSON: 49.4%
  • SOMERSET: 49.1%

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

  • BEDFORD: 181 (+2)
  • BLAIR: 411 (+0)
  • CAMBRIA: 538 (+1)
  • CAMERON: 12 (+1)
  • CENTRE: 250 (+2)
  • CLEARFIELD: 210 (+0)
  • ELK: 64 (+0)
  • HUNTINGDON: 172 (+0)
  • JEFFERSON: 131 (+1)
  • SOMERSET: 267 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 7

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Nov. 14, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Nov. 14, 73.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 14,638,258 total vaccine doses, including 1,146,079 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).
  • 6,540,667 people are fully vaccinated; with 155,257 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 48,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission .

There are 266,905 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

Pine And Lakes News

13 area residents dead with COVID-19, new cases continue to soar

Thirteen deaths of residents from COVID-19 in north-central Minnesota were among those counted this week through Friday, Nov. 12, including a person in their early 40s in Cass County and two people in their 50s in Crow Wing. The deaths come as new cases of COVID-19 continue to pile up...
CASS COUNTY, MN
wdac.com

PA COVID Death Report Released

HARRISBURG – Despite numerous hurdles put in place by the Wolf Administration, the Legislative Budget and Finance Commission released its report on the PA Department of Health’s COVID-19 death reporting. York County Rep. Kate Klunk was the sponsor of House Resolution 1087 of 2020, which called for the bicameral, bipartisan commission to collect data and complete the report. Throughout the pandemic, there have been numerous occasions where discrepancies existed in the information published by the Department of Health. It included thousands of COVID-19 positive cases being removed from the daily totals, days where there were significant statistical anomalies in the data, the commingling of data, and COVID-19 being listed as a factor of death though the death of a person was the result of something else.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 658 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 658 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Of the new cases, 397 are confirmed cases and 261 are probable. There have been 9,147 total hospitalizations and 141,336 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,385. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Vials labeled ‘Smallpox’ found in Pennsylvania lab freezer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal health authorities on Wednesday confirmed the discovery of some frozen vials labeled “Smallpox” in a freezer at a facility in Pennsylvania that conducts vaccine research. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vials “were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker” who was cleaning out the freezer. “CDC, its administration […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Dept. Of Health To Begin Separate Count For COVID-19 Reinfections

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 case counts are on the rise again, with infection rates, case totals, and hospitalizations up across the country. Healthcare leaders are bracing for a possible post-Thanksgiving spike, including people who have been reinfected with the virus. Now, Pennsylvania’s Department of Health is changing how it will be counting cases to include those reinfected patients. Starting Monay, the state’s health department will include COVID-19 reinfections as new cases when they release the case count. Under the new guidelines, anyone who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once when the numbers are reported. State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. weekly COVID update: Children 5-11 added to vaccine mix as downtrend in cases stagnates

Hopefully, children up to 4 years old aren’t feeling terribly left out, but this past week, they became the only age group not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s child-friendly COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 at the end of last week, opening the door for almost all school-aged children to get vaccinated. Kids began getting vaccinated this week as hospital networks around the country began receiving shipments of the children’s vaccine. On Nov. 3, both St. Luke’s University Health Network and Lehigh Valley Health Network provided kids with their first dose of the vaccine, marking another major step forward in the vaccination effort.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections

Correction: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect number of new infections. Pennsylvania logged 5,269 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday. The state also registered one of its higher daily death tolls, with 196 new deaths reported. Pennsylvania has recorded 32,188 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Western Pa. health system officials say they'll comply with COVID vaccine mandate as cases rise

Southwestern Pennsylvania health care systems say they will comply with the federal COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health workers, with the systems’ top doctors signing a letter emphasizing the shot’s safety and efficacy. The group, known as the Southwestern PA Regional Chief Medical Officers Consortium, said on Thursday that its member...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Thursday more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19. According to the state health department, PCR testing found 1,549 new coronavirus cases. That's above Missouri's daily average of 1,012 cases for the testing method. Data from DHSS shows antigen testing found 518 new probable cases of The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
