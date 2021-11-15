The time for Sheepshead!!

Scallop season deals with different challenges, including penny-sized scallops, rain (a lot of it in the last years), bad weather, storms, hurricane warnings and landings, flooded rivers, sea urchins, inexperienced boaters, heat, a rise in covid cases, cancellations, rescheduling and many more. However, the season survived went through and did way better than expected. Visitors and locals were able to limit out most of the time and the scalloping experience with the family will remain in people’s memories. Labor Day marks the end of the recreational harvesting season in Dixie and part of Taylor County waters and the calm will return to Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee, so we can start to prepare for next year’s scallop season while taking care of the fishing on the flats.

