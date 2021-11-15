ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

The time for Sheepshead!!

University of Florida
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to enjoy some good time fishing on the coast of the Big Bend, Sheepshead might be one of your options. They are considered one of the most important coastal trophy fish. Their most common habitat is coastal waters near structures such as oyster bars, seawalls, and in tidal...

blogs.ifas.ufl.edu

University of Florida

Scallops after the season

Scallop season deals with different challenges, including penny-sized scallops, rain (a lot of it in the last years), bad weather, storms, hurricane warnings and landings, flooded rivers, sea urchins, inexperienced boaters, heat, a rise in covid cases, cancellations, rescheduling and many more. However, the season survived went through and did way better than expected. Visitors and locals were able to limit out most of the time and the scalloping experience with the family will remain in people’s memories. Labor Day marks the end of the recreational harvesting season in Dixie and part of Taylor County waters and the calm will return to Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee, so we can start to prepare for next year’s scallop season while taking care of the fishing on the flats.
HOBBIES
Door County Pulse

Trottin’ Time

For many, next Thursday, Nov. 25, will be a time to gather with family or friends, share a meal and reflect on what they’re thankful for. For others, it will be all of those things plus a chance to lace up their running shoes for one last cool-weather run before the snow falls. If you’re in the latter category, you’ll have two opportunities to try for a new personal best on Thanksgiving.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wpde.com

Skipper finds 22-million-year-old tooth from 50-foot megalodon shark

A Florida boat captain has found a 6-inch tooth that belonged to a prehistoric Megalodon shark. Michael Nastasio was diving off the coast of Venice, Fla. when he made the discovery, and said, “I can’t take my eyes off of it.”. Megalodon (which means “large tooth”) is a shark species...
WILDLIFE
thedanielislandnews.com

The Time Trick

I’ve never understood daylight saving time. Oh, I know what happens with the hour change in time. I just don’t understand WHY? I read somewhere that the idea was proposed by Ben Franklin to save candles in winter and by some Englishman who wanted to play golf longer in summer. I also seem to recall it has something to do with milk cows in Indiana, although I’ve yet to see a cow — Hoosier, Guernsey, or other —wearing a watch. I do remember Jimmy Carter, in his cardigan by the White House fireplace, urging us to give daylight savings a try during the 1970s energy crisis.
INDIANA STATE
#Oysters#Fish#Tidal#The Big Bend
richmond.edu

A stitch in time

While most college students wouldn’t want to live without Wi-Fi or electricity, junior Sarah Pixley does it every chance she gets. “It’s therapeutic and fascinating to see the 18th-century woman as she was — an inventor, an innovator, a problem-solver,” said Pixley, who’s studying English, visual and media arts, and archaeology. She spent her summer stepping back in time.
RICHMOND, VA
cookcountynews-herald.com

Time for action

Imagine a group of school children filing into a marine museum. As they wander through a glass tunnel surrounded by water, they look up, entranced as glimmering blue light streams through the water. What else do they see? Not fish. Not otters. Not octopus or catfish. They see plastic bags, plastic ropes, and plastic six-pack rings floating aimlessly above them. […]
VISUAL ART
theberkshireedge.com

Time to update?

We came, we saw, we fell in love with the Berkshires, and decided to move here. Perhaps like you, I have special memories of the day we moved into our Berkshire home. Although we were weekenders at the time, the shift from Manhattan to Sheffield felt dramatic. I knew little about gardening, and even less about furnaces and flues. Over the years, as we became full time residents, the chores associated with home ownership developed a seasonal rhythm; cleaning the fireplace, servicing the furnace, and cleaning the gutters became as regular as bringing home the mums and pumpkins, the ice melt and the bulbs.
SHEFFIELD, MA
mywalworthcounty.com

A time to reflect

The splashes of color along the shore of still water on Comus show off Mother Nature’s art show, which was on full display last week in the Delavan Memorial Arboretum, which is off of North Terrace Street (Dam Road.) (Heidi Schulz photo) Be the first one to leave a comment.
DELAVAN, WI
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Emporia gazette.com

Turkey Time

It’s time for the turkey. For some reason, this year in particular, I want a turkey for Thanksgiving. I want turkey, dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potato pie, rolls, giblet gravy and cranberry sauce out of the can. Pecan pie, chocolate pie, coconut pie, seven-layer coconut cake and candy corn.
FESTIVAL
southcountynews.org

A time for gratitude

November. The days are shorter, the nights dark and cold. October’s autumn leaves still grasp the branches, but soon they will let go, tugged and torn in the cold winds and rains. Winter is quickly approaching. It is a time for gathering in and taking stock of our warm gear...
LIFESTYLE
portasouthjetty.com

Beach time

The mild weather on Saturday, Nov. 13, brought folks to the beach for some conversation. Seated in some comfy-looking inflatable chairs are Gwenda Zabor of Austin, left, and Patsy Monaco of Helotes. Seated in a swing suspended from his pickup truck is Landon Mangum of Port Aransas while Carl Monaco of Helotes looks on.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
newsdakota.com

The Womb of Time

The author found success this firearms deer season, and passed on opportunities to others when he saw the chance to convey them. DEO Photo by John Bradley. I decided to slip out of work early Friday and hunt the opener. I knew that there would be a fair number of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
University of Florida

When is the Right Time to Prune Dooryard Citrus ?

Many dooryard fruit growers have asked me this Fall: When is the correct time to prune citrus? How do I prune Citrus right now? The answer may seem obvious, but when we delve into the question further, we find out that it is not. Two different pruning strategies exist depending...
LIFESTYLE
University of Florida

Tips for Providing Your Horse with Greener Grass Year Round

Is the grass greener on the other side of the fence? If you are interested in improving your pastures to be greener on your side of the fence, pasture management is the recommended practice for you. Pasture management is recommended to all horse owners to help improve pastures, provide adequate...
ANIMALS
University of Florida

Fall Plant Care for the Entertainment Season

It is officially Fall. We have been given an extra hour of sleep. And we have been robbed of several degrees of warmth. We now have great weather for sipping warm drinks and working on our landscapes for the “Entertainment Season.” Careful plant selection and mindful management will give you the desired verdant veranda and lush lanai no matter the temperature range.
GARDENING
University of Florida

Keep Your Food Safe This Holiday

“Leave the food on the table and we will nibble on it later.” This is a familiar phrase during the holidays, but according to food safety experts it is not a good idea. About two million cases of food poisoning occur in the home each year due to improper handling and storage of food.
HOLIDAY, FL
University of Florida

Growing a sense of ‘community’ in community gardens

Across the country, community gardens are cropping up in response to growing interest in producing local food. In a new study, University of Florida researchers ask what makes one of these gardens thrive — or wither. By bringing people together to plant, tend and harvest fruits and vegetables, these gardens...
GAINESVILLE, FL
University of Florida

Four Assorted Birds

Making small changes in the landscape benefit winged visitors. At minimum, birds need food, water, cover and space to bear and raise young. It is possible to balance our desire for taming the landscape with life on the wild side. How can I attract more birds?. 1. Got trees?. Native...
ANIMALS
University of Florida

IFAS Extension Bookstore News

Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers Garden Festival & Plant Sale. Lance Osborne, Juanita Popenoe, Zachary Brym, Alexandra Revynthi. Industrial hemp is Cannabis sativa that contains < .03% THC and can be legally grown with permits in Florida. Because this plant has long been on the controlled substance list in the U.S., knowledge of its pests and diseases has been limited, and labelled control measures were once non-existent.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

