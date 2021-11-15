Scallops after the season

Now that the clocks have gone back, you may want to pay attention to how you’re feeling. Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, affects up to five percent of Americans, and up to 10 percent of those that live in the Northern U.S. states. Dr. Itai Danovitch is with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and says, “It helps to remember that these shortened, colder days are only temporary. Those who suffer from seasonal depression should take an active role in managing their symptoms, but can also look forward to longer days as the seasons turn.” Symptoms of SAD can include changes in mood, appetite, and energy levels, as well as loss of interest in activities, difficulty concentrating or making decisions, and self-critical thoughts. If you think you might suffer with SAD, you should get a professional diagnosis, and then consider using treatments such as light therapy, vitamin supplements, exercise, and counseling.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO