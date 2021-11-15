ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Courtney Barnett Perform ‘Write A List of Things To Look Forward To’ On ‘Ellen’

JamBase
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtney Barnett returned to Ellen today for a musical performance. Barnett led her touring band through “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To” on Monday’s episode of the syndicated talk show....

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

Related
Amadhia

Big Ups: Courtney Barnett Picks Her Bandcamp Favorites

Courtney Barnett’s latest record, Things Take Time, Take Time, arrives three years after the Melbourne singer/songwriter’s last outing, and two years since she last toured. Where her first two records, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit and Tell Me How You Really Feel, are haunted by apathy, anxiety, and self-doubt, Things Take Time takes an earnest detour towards joy. Her characteristic moments of self-interrogation have a certain jubilance now; the vulnerability Barnett projects is more a product of confidence than emotional self-defense. “When I look back at [Tell Me How You Really Feel], I get to see it with a bit of distance and clarity,” says Barnett. “I can now see where I was, maybe, being defensive or more guarded. With that time and distance, it becomes clearer.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Courtney Barnett – “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight”

Courtney Barnett is releasing a new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, at the end of the week. We’ve heard “Rae Street,” “Before You Gotta Go,” and “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To” from it already — plus the non-album track Harriet The Spy theme “Smile Real Nice” — and today we’re getting one final single, “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight.” It’s a warm and inviting song about the fluttering feeling you get when dancing around on a possible new relationship.
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

Album Review: Courtney Barnett reminds us that ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’

Remember that your grass and your fingernails take a long time to grow. And that your car might rust in the snow and you’ll have to get it touched up to look spiffy again. Or that your song’s lyrics might not come out right when first written; that they’ll take time to compose and edit and structure. This is what Courtney Barnett sets out to remind us.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Courtney Barnett Relies on Patience, Fresh Perspectives for New LP ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’

Reinvention is hard. Whether that means reworking a song midway through the recording process, or in a larger way, reworking one’s self after a tumultuous, tiring stretch of time. But nothing good is easy, right? And the only way out of hardship is through it. These are the types of maxims popular Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett carried with her during the making of her forthcoming LP, Things Take Time, Take Time, which is slated for release on November 12.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mozgawa
Person
Courtney Barnett
NewsTimes

New Courtney Barnett Record 'Things Take Time, Take Time' Is Really Good, Really Good

Courtney Barnett’s 2015 debut, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, was the sound of a young artist with the melodic chops of a power-pop whiz, the storytelling skills of a good novelist, and the wit of a highbrow sitcom writer. Barnett could’ve built a career coasting on cleverness, but she’s also an empath who’s genuinely interested in finding her place in a brutal world; her second album, the equally great Tell Me How You Really Feel, had a self-questioning rocker about her modest stardom and a searing song about trying to be patient with creepy fans.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Courtney Barnett Shares “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” [Video]

Courtney Barnett returned on Tuesday with “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight”, the final single from her upcoming album Things Take Time, Take Time. The third LP from the Australian singer-songwriter is due out on Friday via Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists. The opening line of “If I Don’t Hear From...
CELEBRITIES
floodmagazine.com

In Conversation: Courtney Barnett on the Quiet Contentment of “Things Take Time, Take Time”

In an era of infinite options all the time, Courtney Barnett is entirely singular. Yes, she’s a songwriter with a guitar making four-minute, pop-leaning songs, but that only serves to make her singularity all the more impressive. From her first recordings, Barnett has had a voice all her own—wry, self-effacing, clever—blended with the chops to make this more than simple affectation. Whether she’s releasing an LP of her own, collaborating with like-minded songsmith Kurt Vile, or churning out live recordings, Barnett remains Barnett through and through. Her new record, Things Take Time, Take Time, finds her in a new place, with new concerns and a chance to explore what matters—and yet there she remains, as singular as ever.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Courtney Barnett shares one more new song before her album drops tomorrow!

We have been anxiously awaiting Courtney Barnett‘s latest album, Things Take Time, Take Time, which finally arrives tomorrow!. We’ve loved everything we’ve heard so far, from “Rae Street” to “Before You Gotta Go” to her former WFPK “listen hear” tune “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To”. Now...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Barnett
Paste Magazine

Courtney Barnett Slows Down and Finds Happiness in Little Things on Things Take Time, Take Time

“Pissed off” and “low key” are two phrases that don’t easily go together, like “nuclear” and “medicine.” But Courtney Barnett’s dynamite 2018 album Tell Me How You Really Feel was a low-key pissed-off piece of work, easygoing to the ear but embedded in its author’s meandering rancor. Tell Me How You Really Feel had chips on its shoulder. They were simply sketched in broad terms, only rarely taking tangible shape on a few key songs. By contrast, Things Take Time, Take Time is laid-back verging on cheerful, a product of time’s passage; it’s amazing how a few years going by can cool the temper and soothe the spirit.
CELEBRITIES
JamBase

Courtney Barnett Plays Live At Amoeba Records Hollywood

Courtney Barnett performed songs from her new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, at Amoeba Records Hollywood. The solo set for The Independent 88.5 FM also featured a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “I’ll Be Your Mirror,” and was followed by an interview with the radio station. Barnett will release...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Shamir announces new LP ‘Heterosexuality,’ touring w/ Courtney Barnett (watch “Cisgender” video)

Shamir has announced a new album, Heterosexuality. It's the follow-up to his 2020 self-titled album and it's due out February 11. Strange Ranger's Hollow Comet produced it, and about it, Shamir says, "I think this album is me finally acknowledging my trauma. Everyone knows I’ve been through so much shit and I kind of just rammed through, without really acknowledging the actual trauma that I do feel on almost a daily basis."
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Courtney Barnett: “I used to hide behind the noise I made with pedals. Now I'm using the guitar more like a paintbrush, finding what's needed”

We talk to the Australian indie-rocker about the benefits of time and space as a guitarist and songwriter, and the gear we hear on her reflective new LP, Things Take Time, Take Time. Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist Courtney Barnett’s third album Things Take Time, Take Time is a meditation on...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

On my radar: Courtney Barnett’s cultural highlights

Born in Sydney, Australia in 1987, singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett is known for her lo-fi take on indie rock, wistful lyrics and deadpan delivery. She studied fine art at the Tasmanian School of Art and in 2012 founded Milk! Records with then-girlfriend Jen Cloher. Her 2015 debut album, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, brought her international acclaim and nominations for a Grammy and Brit award, and in 2017 she released a collaborative album with Kurt Vile. Her third album, Things Take Time, Take Time is out now. She lives in Melbourne.
CELEBRITIES
kcrw.com

Live from Anne’s backyard: Courtney Barnett

Intimate performances, fresh sounds, and candid conversations with a view. Hang onto your existential ennui, because our favorite purveyor of shredded riffs and incisive lyrics, Courtney Barnett, is back with a brand new album. The Australian artist popped by the Hollywood hillside backyard of KCRW Music Director Anne Litt to kick off our new, sun-kissed live performance series and grace us with some solo acoustic cuts from “Things Take Time, Take Time” and more — including her first ever performance of a new song.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for a new Courtney Barnett documentary

On the heels of the release of her new album Things Take Time, Take Time last week, there’s more good news for Courtney Barnett fans!. There’s a new documentary on Barnett called Anonymous Club and we can now share the trailer. Filmed over the last three years on 16 mm...
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: “Anonymous Club” Follows the Ups and Downs of Courtney Barnett’s World Tour

Melbourne-based musician Courtney Barnett hits the road in “Anonymous Club.” Filmed over three years, the documentary chronicles the ups and downs of the indie rocker’s world tour for her 2018 album, “Tell Me How You Really Feel.” If the new trailer for the film is any indication, Barnett isn’t holding back on her own feelings. “I wake up just having one of those feeling sad days. I think sometimes it’s just OK to feel sad and keep on going with what you’re doing,” she says in the spot.
MUSIC
JamBase

Yola Appears On Maggie Rose’s ‘Salute The Songbird’ Podcast

English singer-songwriter Yola appeared on the Osiris Media podcast Salute The Songbird With Maggie Rose. Yola and Rose discussed the inclusiveness of the Americana music scene, Yola’s creative process, her role in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann film on Elvis Presley and more. The podcast began with Yola talking a bit...
MUSIC
Daily Californian

Courtney Barnett’s ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ subtly pulls post-lockdown heartstrings

Since the release of her 2018 sophomore record Tell Me How You Really Feel, Melbourne-based folk songwriter Courtney Barnett has kept her fans on the edge of their seats for over three years while awaiting her third LP. Most recognized by her distinctive vocal style — pairing beautiful melodies with moments of plain talking — and even quirkier lyricism (e.g. “The yard is full of hard rubbish, it’s a mess and/ I guess the neighbours must think we run a meth lab”), Barnett’s fanbase has had good reason to impatiently anticipate Things Take Time, Take Time.
MUSIC
JamBase

Acoustic Syndicate Covers The Velvet Underground: Exclusive Premiere

Acoustic Syndicate recorded a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Rock And Roll” for their latest Organic Records single. JamBase is pleased to premiere the North Carolina-based quartet’s version ahead of its official release tomorrow (Friday, November 19). The Velvet Underground originally issued “Rock And Roll” on their iconic 1970 studio...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy