Watch Courtney Barnett Perform ‘Write A List of Things To Look Forward To’ On ‘Ellen’

Courtney Barnett’s latest record, Things Take Time, Take Time, arrives three years after the Melbourne singer/songwriter’s last outing, and two years since she last toured. Where her first two records, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit and Tell Me How You Really Feel, are haunted by apathy, anxiety, and self-doubt, Things Take Time takes an earnest detour towards joy. Her characteristic moments of self-interrogation have a certain jubilance now; the vulnerability Barnett projects is more a product of confidence than emotional self-defense. “When I look back at [Tell Me How You Really Feel], I get to see it with a bit of distance and clarity,” says Barnett. “I can now see where I was, maybe, being defensive or more guarded. With that time and distance, it becomes clearer.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO