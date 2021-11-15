Cavaliers Add Former Sixer Norvel Pelle to G League Squad

The Cleveland Cavaliers are adding Norvel Pelle to their G League team, the Cleveland Charge, according to JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors .

Pelle came into the league with the Sixers, playing 24 games as a rookie during the 2019-20 season. The big man has since had stints with the Nets, Kings, and Knicks, appearing in a total of 13 games for those clubs.

