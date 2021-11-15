Panola College Hosting Jewelry Making Party

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government on Friday moved to open up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding efforts to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge as millions of Americans travel for the holidays. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision...
President Biden temporarily transferred his power to Vice President Kamala Harris Friday while he underwent a colonoscopy under anesthesia. The procedure was a part of his routine annual physical. The brief transfer of power — one hour and 25 minutes, to be exact — made Harris the first female acting...
A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House passed sweeping legislation Friday aimed at expanding the social safety net and tackling climate change, a major step that moves a top legislative priority of President Joe Biden closer to his desk. The House voted 220 to 213 to pass Biden's Build Back Better bill,...
SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a U.S. study.
A group of state attorneys general are investigating Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company Facebook — recently renamed Meta Platforms — ignored research about the harms it causes to young people
(CNN) — A defense attorney for one of the three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's killing asked prosecutors for a plea deal and was declined, an attorney for Arbery's mother told CNN. William "Roddie" Bryan Jr.'s lawyer "asked for a plea deal before resting their case," and "prosecutors declined any...
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise announcement Friday that he will withdraw agriculture laws that triggered a year of farmer protests, in what is seen as a major climbdown by his government. The nationwide demonstrations were the biggest challenge faced to date by his government. Experts say elections could be a major reason behind the sudden decision.
