Rock Music

KISS guitarist Ace Frehley promoted the baseless conspiracy theory that the Astroworld tragedy was a satanic ritual

By Kieran Press-Reynolds
 3 days ago
KISS guitarist Paul Daniel "Ace" Frehley promoted the baseless conspiracy theory that Astroworld was a satanic ritual. Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images
  • KISS guitarist Ace Frehley promoted the conspiracy theory that Astroworld was a satanic ritual.
  • 10 people have died as a result of the Travis Scott concert.
  • The satanic ritual conspiracy theories have spread on social media over the last week.

