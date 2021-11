Dozens of leading UK retailers are reportedly planning to offer customers cashback in bitcoin from next year through a new loyalty scheme.The bitcoin cashback option will be powered by fintech firm Mode, according to City AM, and will allow customers earn crypto rewards of up to 10 per cent for shopping online at the partner stores.Follow our live coverage of the crypto market“I am delighted to announce the development of our Bitcoin Cashback offering as a standalone product, following the fantastic response from our customers, and accelerating appetite for the cryptocurrency,” said Mode CEO Ryan Moore.“This marks a major step...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO