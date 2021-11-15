ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

WATCH: See Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, And Tim McGraw In First ‘1883’ Trailer

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nX4tL_0cxQSngx00

1883 is the prequel to the series Yellowstone. Many fans are very excited about the new series, especially due to the casting choices. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill will all appear in the new show. It is set to premiere on Dec. 19 on Paramount+.

Yellowstone recently premiered its fourth season and fans got a first look at 1883 during the episode. Now, you can watch the full trailer below. The show focuses on the early Duttons so it should give some backstory to the characters and storyline on Yellowstone. It appears to be set during the times of people traveling out West in covered wagons to find a better life.

Fans are excited for ‘1883’ starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rh5fU_0cxQSngx00
Sam Elliott in ‘1883’ / YouTube Screenshot/Paramount+

The first clips and photos of Tim, Faith, and Sam in character seemed to get fans really excited! In the clips, you can see them with a beautiful backdrop and covered wagons going out West. Even some of the actors of Yellowstone, including Jefferson White (who plays Jimmy) commented on the post to share his excitement. He wrote, “CANNOT WAIT.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmYt6_0cxQSngx00
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in ‘1883’ / YouTube Screenshot/Paramount+

One fan commented, “You know it’s gonna be good when Sam Elliot is in it,” while another shared, “I am so looking forward to watching this new series, Tim Mcgraw and Faith Hill together, hello, [it’s] going to be awesome.” We can’t help but agree it looks like a wonderful cast! It also includes newcomer Isabel May who previously starred in the Netflix series Alexa & Katie. That was her first lead acting role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YyKC_0cxQSngx00
‘1883’ scene from trailer / YouTube Screenshot/Paramount+

Luckily for fans, they don’t have to wait too long since the show premieres in about a month! Watch the trailer below and share your thoughts in the comments:

Comments / 4

Amy Clayton O'Brien
3d ago

It looks good, just don’t know why it has to been seen only on Paramont+ I’m not buying the app to watch this show

Reply
3
Related
DoYouRemember?

More Sneak Peeks Into The New ‘Waltons’ Movie Coming Soon

The Waltons remake film is premiering very soon! On Nov. 28, The Waltons’ Homecoming will premiere on The CW. So far, it doesn’t seem like a trailer has been released but they are sharing some photos of the film. The new cast was also revealed and it seems the original cast is definitely rooting for the remake.
MOVIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Tim Mcgraw
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: Kidman, Bardem In “Being the Ricardos”

Following the teaser the other week, Amazon Prime has now released the full-length trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos”. Nicole Kidman stars as sitcom queen Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as her husband Desi Arnaz in a movie that unfolds against one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy”.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Paramount#Alexa Katie
The Boot

Tim McGraw + Faith Hill Share the Difficulties of Filming ‘1883’ in the Middle of Nowhere [Pictures]

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the two main stars of the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883, but that doesn't mean they're living high on the hog on the set of the Paramount+ show. In fact, in a new interview in advance of the premiere, Hill admits that she's had to make do without any access to a proper bathroom in the arduous conditions in which they've been filming — and that's just the beginning.
MOVIES
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Says We'll See 'Another Side of Rip' This Season

Yellowstone fans are familiar with Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) backstory. The fan favorite ranch hand was raised in an abusive home and came to the Dutton ranch after a horrific family tragedy. John Dutton took the teenage boy in, allowing him to work on the ranch and make a new start. Since then, Rip has been John Dutton's most loyal confidante -- and the love of Beth Dutton's life.
TV SERIES
KLAW 101

Wait … Mick Jagger as Monica’s Long-Lost Dad on ‘Yellowstone’?! That’s One Crazy Theory

Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 4 premiere is just around the corner, and fan speculation online has been feverish headed into the new episodes. In an interview with Taste of Country in the days leading to the new season, Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille talks about the craziest fan theories she's seen and heard — including one particularly outlandish one that hits close to home.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Woman's World

See a Rugged Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Transport Back to the 1800s for Their New Show

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s new show is revealing a different side of the country duo. They may always look glamorous while performing on stage, but their latest adventure has them leaning into their grittier side. The longtime couple are starring in a new show together for the first time, and filming it was anything but an easy experience for the country superstars.
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

Tim McGraw Shocks Fans With His Incredible New Look for '1883'

Tim McGraw is growing a beard for his role in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff. When he posted a Halloween picture on Instagram, fans could believe how much his beard had grown. Tim McGraw is once again making headlines — only this time, it’s not for his music or acting. Instead,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 4: Country Star Makes Surprise Series Debut During Premiere

Yellowstone Season 4 debuted with a big impact on Sunday, delivering the answers fans have clamored for. However, there were a few unexpected surprises — such as a death we didn't see coming. However, there was another unexpected surprise we didn't see coming: a country star's debut as a cast member. Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 1, "Half the Money." (Note: You can watch all the biggest moments from Yellowstone as they happen if you tune to Paramount Network Sundays at 8 p.m. ET via FuboTV or another live viewing provider.)
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Just Posted the Most Iconic Photo with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Kevin Costner has been traveling the U.S. with his country-rock band, Kevin Costner and the Modern West. Fans of his acting career may not know that Kevin is a singer-songwriter (he plays guitar too!). His band has been around since 2007, and in 2020, they released an album inspired by the show called Tales from Yellowstone, with 16 tracks mostly written from John Dutton's perspective.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Did Not Join Cast, Despite Fans' Confusion

During last week's two-hour Yellowstone Season 4 premiere, Sally Struthers' name shot up the Google search charts even though the All in the Family star had nothing to do with the show. It turns out that many viewers mistook two-time Oscar-nominated Australian star Jacki Weaver for Struthers. Weaver joined Yellowstone as the new villain, Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner.
TV SERIES
country1025.com

LISTEN: Tim McGraw’s New Christmas ‘Multi-Single’

Tim McGraw is kicking off the holiday season with the release of his festive new multi-single “Christmas All Over The World / It Wasn’t His Child” via Big Machine Records. Now available for the first time on streaming, McGraw has gifted fans with a 2021 version of his song “Christmas...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
5K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy