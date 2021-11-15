ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Hollywood off-screen workers approve new contract with TV and film producers

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Members of a union that represents...

wsau.com

Collider

IATSE Ratifies New Film/TV Contracts, Deal Loses Popular Vote

Earlier this week, members of the union IATSE voted to ratify the deal made with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). Per Deadline, the results are in and by the narrowest of margins, the world of Hollywood will keep on spinning as a strike has been averted. The vote, which follows standard electoral college system rules, came in much closer than usual, with a vote for ratification coming in at 50.3% and 49.7% voting no on both contracts proposed.
MOVIES
San Bernardino County Sun

IATSE film, TV union narrowly ratifies contract with producers

One of Hollywood’s most powerful unions approved new three-year labor agreements with the major studios, winning pay raises and concessions, and averting a strike in a close vote. Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees representing behind-the-scenes production workers narrowly ratified new contracts with film and TV producers,...
LABOR ISSUES
foxla.com

IATSE vote results expected Monday by TV, film workers on contract

LOS ANGELES - Results are set to be announced Monday in voting by members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees on whether to ratify the union's tentative three-year deal with producers. Some 60,000 film and TV workers began casting their ballots online on Friday, and the voting deadline...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Hollywood#Television#Movies#Film Producers#Reuters#Iatse
Variety

Korea’s CJ ENM Makes $1 Billion Bet on Endeavor Content to Become a Global Entertainment Player

South Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM is making a nearly $1 billion bet to grow into a bigger player in the global content business by buying an an 80% stake in Endeavor Content, the production entity that Endeavor was forced to divest after losing a showdown with the Writers Guild of America. CJ ENM described the deal as the biggest M&A transaction in its 26-year history. The agreement values the majority interest in Endeavor Content at $775 million. Endeavor will receive $655 million, while Endeavor Content will receive a $120 million influx of capital to fuel the dozens of TV programs...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘No Time to Die’ Wins at 2021 Hollywood Music in Media Awards: Full List of Film Music Winners

“No Time to Die,” the title song to the latest James Bond film, moved one step closer to possible Oscar glory on Wednesday when it won song – feature film at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The song, co-written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, won a Grammy for best song written for visual media on March 14. Nicholas Britell won score – feature film for Don’t Look Up. This increases the likelihood that this could bring Britell his third Oscar nomination for best original score. He was previously nominated for Moonlight (2016) and If Beale Street Could Talk (2018). Exact...
MUSIC
Times Union

Schenectady courts film and TV producers with new promo video

SCHENECTADY - Schenectady is staking its claim as Hollywood East, a reference to efforts by multiple places on the East Coast to become the go to place to shoot movies. With Showtime poised to film a new series in Schenectady County next week and the filming last year of the Amazon Prime video series Modern Love Season 2,’ Discover Schenectady and the Schenectady Film Commission on Friday unveiled a new promotional video showcasing to movie and television producers all that the Electric City has to offer.
SCHENECTADY, NY
ecowatch.com

Campaign Aims to End Plastics in Hollywood — on and off the Screen

A new analysis by USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center and commissioned by the Plastic Pollution Coalition shows that many popular TV shows that aired over 2019 and 2020 heavily star single-use plastics. The report is part of a larger campaign that is urging Hollywood to swap single-use items on-screen for more sustainable alternatives.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Variety

Breakthrough in 80-Year Battle for Entertainer Fritz Grunbaum’s Assets

Among its many surprising pieces of entertainment history arcana, the Variety Archives contain stories from the 1930s involving an arena sadly familiar to business managers: government seizures of entertainers’ assets. But these seizures took place not because of any financial malfeasance, but because the artists were Jewish. As early as 1933, Variety was reporting on music rights organizations fighting over new entertainment industry rules coming out of Germany because “the Nazi powers barred the performances of compositions created by those of Jewish descent.” That was followed by the Nazi regime’s seizures of copyrights and property assets belonging to German show...
ENTERTAINMENT
wsau.com

Into the metaverse: Nike creates ‘NIKELAND’ on Roblox

(Reuters) – Nike Inc on Thursday revealed a virtual world modeled after its headquarters on video game platform Roblox Corp, becoming one of the first big brands to enter the “metaverse”. The digital space, called “NIKELAND”, allows players to outfit their avatar with special Nike products and is free for...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Sets Variety Special at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Yvonne Orji has set up a variety special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is in the early stages so details are scarce, but sources say it would incorporate comedy elements beyond traditional stand up and would dive into the Nigerian-American experience. Orji will write and executive produce in addition to starring. Odenkirk Provissiero’s DC Wade will also executive produce along with and Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, who all previously worked with Orji on her HBO stand up special “Momma, I Made It!” News of the special comes as the hit HBO comedy series “Insecure” is preparing...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires Venice Competition Pic ‘Captain Volkonogov Escaped’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Stalin-era stylish thriller “Captain Volkonogov Escaped,” which world premiered in competition at Venice and earned stellar reviews. Sold by Memento International (“A Hero,” “Call Me By Your Name”), the film will have its North American premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival. Penned and directed by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov, the film stars rising Russian actor Yuri Borisov (“Compartment 6,” “Petrov’s Flu”) as Captain Volkonogov, a well-respected law enforcer in the former Soviet Union who witnesses his colleagues being suspiciously questioned. Sensing that his turn will soon come, he plans...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Embattled Time’s Up, Post-Cuomo, Announces a “Major Reset”

Confusion over purpose and mission. Lack of focus on long-term goals. Ineffective communication internally and externally. Lack of accountability for top officials, especially the CEO. Too politically partisan, and too aligned with Hollywood. These are just some of the issues raised in a report commissioned by Time’s Up and released Friday — in the name of transparency — as the advocacy group pledged a “major reset” including the termination of most of the staff. It comes three months after a damaging scandal forced the departure of chief executive Tina Tchen over revelations that the group’s leaders advised former New York Gov....
BUSINESS
WWD

Phillip Lim Talks Volvo Collaboration, Freeing Himself

Click here to read the full article. Designer collaborations abound as many brands are seeking new roads to race down. But Phillip Lim’s recent one with Volvo Cars reflects his ongoing pursuit of sustainability and different avenues for creativity. Lim spelled out some of his design insights and sustainability pursuits during a conversation with Volvo’s head of design for the U.S. Eric Beak Thursday night at the 3.1 Phillip Lim store that was moderated by InStyle’s editor in chief Laura Brown.More from WWDSweetbriar Fires Up in New YorkInside The Mary Lane, the New West Village Restaurant at 99 Bank StreetA Look...
BUSINESS
Variety

Xavier Dolleans Creates Dark and Epic Look for French Series ‘Germinal’

Filming the France Télévisions show “Germinal” – which plays in the TV Series Competition of this week’s EnergaCamerimage Film Festival – felt a lot like leading a band of rebels in an uprising against the old guard, says cinematographer Xavier Dolléans. “It was a challenge,” he says of the six-part adaptation of the classic Émile Zola novel. The in-depth, nuanced portrait of the lives of French coal miners and their courage in standing together to demand reforms needed epic scale to work, Dolléans says. The only trouble was that France Télévisions until now hasn’t really been known for such ambitious projects –...
TV SERIES
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Doing This, Starting Jan. 13

The COVID vaccination process in the U.S. has evolved significantly over the past year. Just a few months ago, we did not have booster shots or the vast majority of vaccine mandates that are now in place. These mandates have stretched far and wide, affecting the places unvaccinated people can work, eat, and even visit. But most of these requirements were put in place before vaccines were available to children, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only authorized Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. Now, new vaccine mandates are factoring in children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Looks Back on Developing the Series

Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk first came up with the idea for Netflix’s limited series Squid Game in 2008, but it would take him 10 years to see it come to fruition. Thirteen years ago, the South Korean filmmaker was told his script (at the time feature-length) was too unrealistic and violent to be commercially viable. Putting all his efforts into his script left him broke, so he had to lay it to rest to focus on other projects. But in 2018, he picked up the story for the first time in a decade and reconfigured the feature into a series after seeing...
TV & VIDEOS
wsau.com

China Evergrande sells stake in HengTen for $273 million

(Reuters) – China Evergrande said on Thursday its unit will sell its entire share stake in HengTen for HK$2.13 billion ($273.47 million). ($1 = 7.7889 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
ECONOMY
Reality Tea

Hulu Will Release A Documentary About Jen Shah’s Arrest Called “The Housewife & The Shah Shocker”

It’s finally happened, people — Bravo has finally graced us with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City episode featuring the arrest of Jen Shah. Also known as The Great Shah-rrest. Jen and Stuart Smith are being accused of fraud and money laundering after allegedly running a decade-long telemarketing scheme. So the smoke and mirrors show […] The post Hulu Will Release A Documentary About Jen Shah’s Arrest Called “The Housewife & The Shah Shocker” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

