Smooth, sweet, and oh-so-sticky, snowy-white Marshmallow Fluff is a New England sensation that's lighter than air but surprisingly heavy on history. While perhaps most acclaimed as one half of the famous fluffernutter sandwich, this gooey jar of dessert-ready delight can stand on its own merits. And while it's similar to the more widely known marshmallow crème, Marshmallow Fluff is indelibly its own thing. It even has an entire book written about it (via Google Books). With only four ingredients and a straightforward, sugary taste, you might think Marshmallow Fluff is simple stuff. But as insubstantial as it seems on the spoon, it has real heft and true staying power, with deep American roots that predate World War I.

