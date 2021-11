The seven-time Olympic gold medalist, who started swimming at age 4, admits he had some awkward years. "In middle school, I didn’t tell anyone I swam because I didn’t want anyone finding out I wore a Speedo!" Despite his accolades, Dressel, 25, says he’s constantly trying to improve. "Maybe I’ll have it figured out when I’m 30, probably not. Maybe when I’m 40, probably not. Maybe when I’m 60? That would be cool. I would hope by then I can be … a super happy old guy who’s still swimming [and] I still hope I’m wearing Speedos when I’m 60!"

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO