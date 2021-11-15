ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Soccer-Kenya’s top football official granted bail amid corruption investigation

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI (Reuters) – Nick Mwendwa, president of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), was granted bail by a Kenyan court on Monday after police had sought his detention for 14 days to allow for an investigation into allegations of corruption. Police arrested Mwendwa on Friday, the day after the sports...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Albania’s ex-top prosecutor sentenced over corruption

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian Appeals Court has sentenced the country’s former chief prosecutor to two years in prison for hiding money from illegally-owned properties. The ex-prosecutor general, Adriatik Llalla, 52, was sentenced for hiding property and giving false information on the asset declarations Albanian officials must submit every year. The sentence also bars Llalla from holding any public post for five years. Llalla has left the country and was represented by his lawyer who had asked to suspend the sentence claiming health issues. The request was turned down. Authorities have issued an international arrest warrant for Llalla. Llalla resigned from his role as Albania’s most senior prosecutor in December 2017.
WORLD
World Soccer Talk

Kenya arrests head of disbanded national football body

Nairobi (AFP) – Kenyan police said they had arrested the head of the national football federation on Friday after the body was dissolved over corruption allegations. Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa was picked up by police at a Nairobi hotel the day after the government set up a caretaker committee to run the body and further investigate alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.
FIFA
abc17news.com

Kenya soccer federation disbanded by government, risks ban

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Kenyan soccer federation has been disbanded by the government just hours before the national team is due to play in a World Cup qualifier. The move was announced by sports minister Amina Mohamed. She says a preliminary investigation into the federation by her department has shown it is unable to account for money given to it by the government. The sports ministry says it will not affect Kenya’s international matches. But that may still happen if world body FIFA becomes involved because FIFA does not allow governments to interfere in the running of national federations. Kenya is due to play Uganda in a World Cup qualifier later Thursday. Kenya has already been eliminated and can’t qualify for next year’s tournament.
FIFA
BBC

Kenya football boss Nick Mwendwa released on bail

The president of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Nick Mwendwa, was released on bail on Monday, pending further investigations. Mwendwa, who spent the weekend behind bars after his arrest on Friday, was ordered to pay Kshs4 million (approximately $36,000) bail to secure his release. The bail conditions set by the judge...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Mwendwa
Person
Amina Mohamed
WRAL

Indian reporters accused of sparking tensions granted bail

GAUHATI, India — Two Indian journalists who were detained over the weekend on charges of inciting communal violence after tweeting that religious attacks on Muslims were worse than police had reported were granted bail by a court in the northeastern state of Tripura. Samriddhi K. Sakunia and Swarna Jha were...
INDIA
offsiderulepodcast.com

Long-running football corruption scandal’s a Greek tragedy

It may be shocking, but the latest allegation of threats to a Greek judge in charge of a case involving the HFF is nothing new, writes Laura Lawrence. In a week where Boris Johnson felt the need to assure us that Great Britain is “not remotely a corrupt country”, the Greek Football Federation (Hellenic Football Federation, or HFF) metaphorically passed him their pint to hold.
UEFA
wsau.com

Soccer: Denmark to wear kits highlighting human rights issues in Qatar

(Reuters) – Denmark’s football team are instituting a series of measures to shine a spotlight on human rights issues in Qatar after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup to be held in the Middle East country, its football association (DBU) said. Denmark had already sealed automatic qualification last month after...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Reuters#Kenyan#The Sports Ministry#Fkf
AFP

Humanitarian activists to face criminal charges in Greece

Two dozen humanitarian activists who helped migrants reach Greece three years ago face charges including espionage and criminal membership in a keenly watched trial opening Thursday on the island of Lesbos. Mardini and Binder, as well as other defendants, are charged with espionage based on the police report that their efforts to identify migrant boats in distress included monitoring Greek Coast Guard and Frontex radio channels and vessels.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Nine Insulate Britain activists jailed for breaching road blockade injunction

Protesters gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday as nine Insulate Britain activists were jailed for breaching a government injunction that banned them from blocking roads.Eight were sent to prison for three or four months, while the ninth, Ben Taylor, was given a six-month sentence after a judge said his submissions to court were “inflammatory”. Another of the jailed activists, Emma Smart, intends to go on hunger strike.Raj Chada, representing the protesters, said: “With these prison terms, the long and honourable tradition of civil disobedience is under attack again.” Insulate Britain have become increasingly active since summer,...
PROTESTS
wsau.com

Greece calls up private doctors as COVID-19 cases surge

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece on Thursday ordered private sector doctors in five regions in the north of the country to assist its health system as it grapples with a surge in COVID-19 infections. The government had called on private sector doctors to help out earlier this month, as Greece’s public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
wsau.com

Turkey releases Israeli couple held over alleged espionage charge, Israel says

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Turkey has released an Israeli couple who it had detained over espionage charges for allegedly taking photographs of President Tayyip Erdogan’s residence during a trip to Istanbul, Israel’s prime minister and foreign minister said on Thursday. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has denied the spying charges...
MIDDLE EAST
wsau.com

Defendants rest case in Georgia trial for killing of Ahmaud Arbery

(Reuters) – The three defendants on trial for murdering Ahmaud Arbery after he ran through their neighborhood in Georgia last year rested their cases on Thursday, and prosecutors said they would not call any rebuttal witnesses. The jury was told to return on Monday morning to the Glynn County Superior...
GEORGIA STATE
wsau.com

Armenia says six of its soldiers killed in Nov 16 clashes with Azerbaijan -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Armenia’s defence ministry said on Friday six of its soldiers were killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan on Nov. 16, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Tuesday to a ceasefire at their border, the Armenian defence ministry said, after Russia urged them to...
MILITARY
wsau.com

Bodies found hanging from bridge in Mexico; gang violence blamed

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The bodies of 10 people were found in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas on Thursday, nine of them hanging from a bridge, in apparent gang-related killings, according to local officials. The tenth body was found on a nearby highway, according to an official from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Uganda police kill 5 suspects as attacks probe widens

Uganda police shot dead five suspects and arrested 21 people Thursday, an official said, as part of an investigation into twin suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State group that killed four people. Tuesday's explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the East African country, which has tightened security and mounted an investigation into the bombings, with President Yoweri Museveni vowing to defeat "the terrorists". The attacks in the capital Kampala occurred within minutes of each other, with two suicide bombers on motorbikes disguised as "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers detonating a device near parliament, while a third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station. Ugandan police said the attacks were the work of "domestic terrorists" linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that the United States has linked to IS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Myanmar arrests ex-lawmaker it says masterminded anti-junta attacks

Myanmar security forces have arrested a former lawmaker and prominent hip-hop artist accused of masterminding a string of attacks targeting regime forces and officials, the junta said on Friday. Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight for democracy since the generals seized power in a February coup, with dissidents targeting officials perceived to be working with the junta. Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said. The former lawmaker -- who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw -- was in possession of two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, it added.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy