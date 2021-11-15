Soccer-Kenya’s top football official granted bail amid corruption investigation
By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
4 days ago
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Nick Mwendwa, president of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), was granted bail by a Kenyan court on Monday after police had sought his detention for 14 days to allow for an investigation into allegations of corruption. Police arrested Mwendwa on Friday, the day after the sports...
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian Appeals Court has sentenced the country’s former chief prosecutor to two years in prison for hiding money from illegally-owned properties. The ex-prosecutor general, Adriatik Llalla, 52, was sentenced for hiding property and giving false information on the asset declarations Albanian officials must submit every year. The sentence also bars Llalla from holding any public post for five years. Llalla has left the country and was represented by his lawyer who had asked to suspend the sentence claiming health issues. The request was turned down. Authorities have issued an international arrest warrant for Llalla. Llalla resigned from his role as Albania’s most senior prosecutor in December 2017.
Nairobi (AFP) – Kenyan police said they had arrested the head of the national football federation on Friday after the body was dissolved over corruption allegations. Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa was picked up by police at a Nairobi hotel the day after the government set up a caretaker committee to run the body and further investigate alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Kenyan soccer federation has been disbanded by the government just hours before the national team is due to play in a World Cup qualifier. The move was announced by sports minister Amina Mohamed. She says a preliminary investigation into the federation by her department has shown it is unable to account for money given to it by the government. The sports ministry says it will not affect Kenya’s international matches. But that may still happen if world body FIFA becomes involved because FIFA does not allow governments to interfere in the running of national federations. Kenya is due to play Uganda in a World Cup qualifier later Thursday. Kenya has already been eliminated and can’t qualify for next year’s tournament.
The president of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Nick Mwendwa, was released on bail on Monday, pending further investigations. Mwendwa, who spent the weekend behind bars after his arrest on Friday, was ordered to pay Kshs4 million (approximately $36,000) bail to secure his release. The bail conditions set by the judge...
