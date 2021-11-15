ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornwall hit-and-run death: Parliament could revise penalties

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies have called on MPs for a change in the law with harsher sentences for hit-and-run drivers. It follows the case of Ryan Saltern, 31, who was killed in 2019 at St Teath in Cornwall. A man was given a suspended sentence of four months after admitting failing to...

www.bbc.com

