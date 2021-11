Following the release of Android 12 for Pixel phones, all eyes are now firmly set on third-party OEMs to see just how fast they can release the update for their own handsets. As for Samsung, things have been going pretty well. Beta testing for One UI 4, which will deliver Android 12, has been underway for a while, with the first builds for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra arriving all the way back in September. Those looking forward to the stable update can breathe a sigh of relief, as Samsung reports that the Galaxy S21's beta program has wrapped up, and our next release will be the stable one.

