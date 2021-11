The Seahawks are off to a terrible start at 3-6. Several players have underperformed. But which players might be the most to blame for Seattle’s bad season?. Let’s take a look at just how bad the Seahawks season has gone so far. First of all, they started 1-0 so they are 2-6 since week one. Then they were 2-2 meaning they are 1-4 since week 4. And we can’t blame all of this on the three-game absence of Russell Wilson as in his last two starts Seattle is 0-2 and scored a total of 7 points in 7 quarters with him as the quarterback.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO