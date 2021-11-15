ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

European Elegance with Colorado Comfort – Luxury Casino Hotel Opening in an Old Mining Town

ftnnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is not much to say about a sleepy little town of Cripple Creek. Part of the Colorado Springs Metropolitan Area, the town itself has only just over 1,100 full-time residents. However, in recent years, with the expansion of Bronco Billy’s casino to the city scene, casino gambling has...

ftnnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail Opens in Colorado

The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, has announced the opening of The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail. Owned by DiamondRock Hospitality Company, the brand-new luxury resort concept in the heart of the Rocky Mountains debuts after undergoing a $40 million transformation, including an entirely revamped arrival and lobby experience, reinvigorated outdoor spaces and four brand-new culinary concepts. The resort marks Marriott International’s only Luxury Collection alpine resort in North America.
COLORADO STATE
TravelDailyNews.com

Top five casino hotels around the world

The current playing hotels are real palaces, equipped according to all modern standards. We invite you to familiarize yourself with the best casino hotels in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Macau, etc. Many people these days take the existence of comfortable, versatile hotels for granted. They stay in palatial rooms that have everything for a comfortable stay and more. But no one thinks that hotels have come to a long and thorny path before becoming those giant complexes with casinos and cafes that we are used to seeing in large cities.
GAMBLING
coloradohomesmag.com

7 Luxurious Colorado Getaways to Explore This Winter

Trying to beat those winter blues? Colorado has the cure. At each of these luxury resorts from across the state, guests can find exciting skiing or snowboarding slopes, delicious dining and pampering spa trips all in one place. But each location has its own unique charm, too. Which will you choose?
TRAVEL
matadornetwork.com

11 of the most luxurious new hotels in the US

With the pent-up demand of travelers wanting more seclusion, space, and amenities than ever before post-pandemic, the luxury hospitality scene is back in full swing. Many travelers either canceled or postponed their trips to 2022 and beyond, and they’re ready to treat themselves to a much-deserved luxury experience that’s well worth the wait. In 2022, plenty of high-end hotel openings throughout the US, and we’ve curated a list of the most bucket-list-worthy spots to visit. From upscale nature-focused retreats to sophisticated city high-rises and multi-bedroom family suites, the hotels debuting next year are diverse and innovative, making it evident there are several ways to define luxury travel moving forward. If you’re planning on traveling within the US next year, you’ll want to keep these 11 hotel openings on your radar.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Axios Denver

A couple of luxury Hot Homes in Colorado Springs

An heir to the Sinton Dairy estate in mid-October purchased a 16,594-square-foot ranch-style home in the Broadmoor neighborhood for a record $8 million, El Paso County land records show, per the Colorado Springs Gazette.Details: The roughly 55-acre property boasts a duck pond and a trickling stream, a chicken coop and a tree house.Driving the news: The transaction comes amid a surge in Pikes Peak-region home sales priced at more than $1 million, the Gazette reported.More than 320 sales of $1 million+ homes were recorded during the first eight months of 2021, per the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors.Zoom out: Though...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ABC30 Fresno

Hotel Surplus Outlet is a bargain shopper's dream

LOS ANGELES -- When luxury hotels remodel, not everything ends up in the junkyard. Many fine pieces of furniture, art, and electronics get a second life at Hotel Surplus Outlet, a massive warehouse that resells them at bargain prices. "We buy and remove hotel furniture for resorts and hotels when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Off the Strip

El Cortez Hotel and Casino Turns 80 Years Old

Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in Downtown Las Vegas. In 1941, El Cortez Hotel and Casino made its grand debut in Sin City. Opening on November 7, 1941, the El Cortez is the oldest continuously-operating hotel-casino in Las Vegas. The family-owned property celebrates 80 years this weekend with a series of special anniversary events.⁠
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Hotel#European Elegance#Colorado Comfort#Full House#French#Cripple Creek Hotel#Chamonix Mont Blanc
TravelDailyNews.com

Now open: The Loutrel, Luxury Boutique Hotel in Charleston

The Loutrel, a new 50-room luxury hotel, opens its doors on November 1, bringing a chic retreat to Charleston’s historic district. Inspired by the Holy City’s famed gardens, The Loutrel, managed by Charlestowne Hotels, features a porch-inspired lobby and bar, private Clubroom reserved exclusively for hotel guests, rooftop terrace and lush biophilic-inspired design. Marrying Art Deco architecture with Southern charm, and just minutes from the neighborhood’s bustling King Street, The Loutrel brings a fresh perspective to the city for travelers seeking a destination for culture, style and community.
LIFESTYLE
cobizmag.com

What’s next for Colorado hotels?

For Colorado’s lodging industry, the bust followed the best of times. After 2019 set high-water marks for rates and occupancy across the state, the fall was notably steep. According to data from the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association, Colorado hit 69.3% occupancy in March 2019, then the statewide number tumbled to 38.8% in March 2020.
COLORADO STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Hobart Opens in December

The Luxury Collection announces the Australian debut of The Luxury Collection brand with the upcoming opening of The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Hobart on 9 December 2021. Situated in the historic centre of Hobart, The Tasman will be located on Salamanca Place with an elegant fronting on Murray Street,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Casinos
sentinelcolorado.com

STAFFORD: Colorado casino community system works for everyone

We’re lucky in Colorado to have so many natural and manmade wonders to escape to when we need to just get away. From some of the most popular hiking trails in the country to hidden micro-breweries, there’s always something to do. That explains why so many people move here to improve their quality of living.
COLORADO STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Hotel Tahiti Opens

The new 200-room Hilton Hotel Tahiti offers easy access to the downtown attractions of Papeete and Maritime Porand is located just two miles from the international airport. “With nearly 20 percent of Hilton Hotels & Resorts’ pipeline dedicated to growing our resort portfolio, Hilton Hotel Tahiti is an exciting addition to our flagship brand,” said Gary Steffen, global brand head, Hilton Hotels & Resorts. “As we anticipate more guests wanting to book travel to dream destinations like Tahiti, this beautiful new resort is a prime example of the premium amenities, exceptional service and exotic locale that our brand is known for throughout the world.”
LIFESTYLE
northfortynews

Fort Collins’ First Luxury Spa Opens in Old Town

The Woodhouse, a high-end day spa, is now open in Fort Collins. The new spa is located at the corner of Linden and Willow Streets. After two years in the works, owners John and Dana Weiss are thrilled to see their new business venture open. “New construction and COVID-19 definitely impacted our original plans, but with perseverance and patience, we are excited to bring the Woodhouse experience to the Northern Colorado region,” said Dana Weiss, president, and owner of Woodhouse Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
theculturetrip.com

The Best Luxury Hotels to Book in Whistler, Canada

Whistler is renowned for its outdoor sports and its luxury hotels – and it’s just a two and a half hour drive from Vancouver along the scenic Sea to Sky Highway by limousine. This planned village has incorporated the best of European ski resorts around a picturesque, walkable plaza. Many of the best hotels are mere steps away from the lightning-fast ski lifts, others offer peace and quiet on nearby forested mountainsides. Here are some of the best luxury hotels in Whistler, Canada – bookable on Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Private Luxury Villa opens in December at Mbano Manor Hotel Victoria Falls

Southern Africa’s newest safari villa, the Mutota Forest Villa, opens at Victoria Falls in December 2021. The luxury villa is located in a secluded corner of the five-star boutique hotel, Mbano Manor Hotel. The masterpiece Mutota Forest Villa offers the discerning traveller an understated, yet intimate, luxury safari experience, in Victoria Falls.
LIFESTYLE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Experience Authentic Luxury at Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel

Be the first to experience the authentic luxury and genuine excitement of the brand new Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel. Columbia’s newest gathering place features amenities curated for any moment with seamless connections to nature such as water view dining prepared by award-winning Chef Adam Harper or a refreshing stroll along the shores of Lake Kittamaqundi. Slip into the softest linens in our Presidential Suite after your walk back from an evening concert at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Here, you can find the best of all worlds in this one lakeside oasis.
COLUMBIA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy