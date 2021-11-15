ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Suspect flees after ripping ATM out of ground

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect in an ATM theft fled after using his car to rip a freestanding Chase ATM out of the ground early Monday morning, according to officials.

The Tigard Police Department said they received several alarms from the ATM on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road.

  • A freestanding Chase ATM was ripped out of the ground, November 15, 2021 (Courtesy: Tigard Police)
  • Damage from the Chase ATM when chained to suspect’s car. (Courtesy: Tigard Police)

Shortly after, there were reports of a Ford F350 with an ATM chained to the back of it driving through the Meadow Creek Apartments’ parking lot. Officials said the ATM ripped out speed bumps, broke curbs apart and damaged at least one car.

Officers said they found the truck running nearby, but no one was inside.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email tips@tigard-or.gov or call 503-718-COPS

  • The suspect’s Ford F350 (Courtesy: Tigard Police)

