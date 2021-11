The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got good news from the MRI of Vita Vea, who should return to the Buccaneers sooner rather than later. This site’s love for Tevita Tuli’aki’ono Tuipulotu Mosese Va’hae Fehoko Faletau Vea is no secret. This writer in particular. The count has already been lost for how many articles and tweets have been written by yours truly about him, and truth be told, it’s starting to get a little weird. That said, there is no denying that Vea has been an absolute stud for the Bucs. There’s really no other way to put it.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO