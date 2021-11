NASA has been pushing hard to build a new spacecraft and plan missions that will put humans on the moon’s surface again for the first time since the Apollo era. This week, NASA provided the first major Artemis mission update since President Biden took office. In the update, NASA talked about challenges and progress made for the mission and reiterated the commitment to exploring the moon and sending astronauts to Mars in the long term.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO