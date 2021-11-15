ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox, Sydney Youth Orchestra, Paul Glass celebrate 20 years of Halo

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox ANZ, the Sydney Youth Orchestra and Paul Glass have celebrated 20 years of Halo with a striking arrangement of music from the storied franchise. The Sydney Youth Orchestra played alongside Kamilaroi Man Paul Glass as part of the collaboration with Xbox Australia and New Zealand. The...

stevivor.com

Comments / 0

Related
GIZORAMA

Xbox Celebrates 20 Years of Gaming Joy by Making the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Available for Everyone

Today we marked 20 years of Xbox and Halo with a celebration of players, game developers and creators around the world. Over the past 20 years, the Xbox community has made gaming a place of joy, inspiration, education, and social connection, forging bonds between friends and family and giving people new ways to connect. We’ve been together through a lot – four generations of Xbox consoles, countless events and game launches, iconic cultural moments like the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge and recent partnerships with Adidas, M.A.C. Cosmetics, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
sandiegocountynews.com

Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra hosts solo competition

San Diego, CA–The Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra is hosting the MMYO 2021-2022 Solo Competition for young musicians who play string, woodwind, brass, and percussion instruments. The competition is open to all members of the Youth Orchestra, regardless of experience. The competitors vary in age starting at 5 and older in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

How to Watch the Xbox Anniversary Celebration

Today is the day that Xbox officially celebrates its 20th anniversary. There's going to be a live show that is sure to include some announcements of some sort, and we have cobbled together everything you need to know about it including when it starts, how to watch, and what to expect from the Xbox Anniversary Celebration.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Halo Infinite Free-To-Play Multiplayer Launches Today In Celebration Of Xbox & Halo’s 20th Anniversary

Today, during the Xbox Anniversary Celebration, Xbox and 343 Industries revealed that the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is now available to play starting today, three weeks early from Halo Infinite’s release date. Over at Xbox Wire, Xbox said, “as a thank you to the Xbox community for 20 years of support, 343 Industries launched the free-to-play Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta and Season 1 three weeks early, available starting now for all players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will also be available via Xbox Cloud Gaming starting later today.” The official launch of the multiplayer also kicks off Season 1. All maps, core modes, Academy features, and Battle Pass is available for all players and progress will be carried over into the full Halo Infinite launch on December 8.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Anz#Xbox Australia#Xbox Business Lead#Xbox Series S X#Xbox Game Pass#The Kulin Nation#Elders
stevivor.com

Halo Infinite multiplayer surprise launch may be 16 November

A Halo Infinite multiplayer surprise launch may take place as early as 16 November here in Australia, new reports suggest. First, mined Xbox Store data suggests that Infinite‘s multiplayer “PreOrderReleaseDate” is set for 2021-11-15, or 15 November… which corresponds to the 20th anniversary of both Xbox and Halo in North America (that’s 16 November for us Aussies).
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Xbox Celebrates 20 Years of Gaming with Extra Life Livestream on Giving Tuesday, November 30

Xbox will host a 24-hour gaming livestream on Giving Tuesday, November 30, celebrating Xbox’s 20th Anniversary and will raise funds through Extra Life, a program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In commemoration of Xbox’s key milestone, we are playing through 20 years of games featuring nostalgic favorites, as well as new and exciting titles. The streaming event kicks off at 10am PST (Pacific Standard Time) and will include popular Xbox personalities, celebrities, unforgettable gameplay, and epic prizes. During the stream, the Xbox community can donate via Tiltify link. Continuing the fun from our past Extra Life stream in 2019, we invite fans to tune into XboxOn – Twitch and enjoy the wacky and unpredictable shenanigans that we’ve all come to expect from this 24-hour stream!
ADVOCACY
stevivor.com

Halo Infinite review in progress: Eyes up, Chief

It’s official: after a year-long delay, Halo Infinite is finally starting to roll out to users. Multiplayer is now live on all platforms in a beta that’s a full release in everything but name; a single-player (decidedly, as co-op isn’t included) campaign follows from 9 December here in Australia. As...
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl review in progress

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl return to the mountainous Sinnoh region 14 years after they ushered the fourth Generation onto the Nintendo DS in Australia, Europe and America. In a series that has made its fortune on repetition, Diamond and Pearl hold a special place for me. After convincing myself I had outgrown the all-consuming fad after Generation 1, it marked my return to hurling Pokéballs for the first time since Pokémon Yellow. It’s the reason I still conform to the stereotype that most Pokémon fans are actually in their late-20s or early-30s, not approaching their teens.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
New Zealand
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Music
stevivor.com

Halo Infinite Battle Pass price in Australian dollars

Here's what you'll need to spend for Premium Battle Passes. Halo Infinite multiplayer is now live, and so too are Premium Battle Passes and points needed to purchase said passes. Here’s what everything will set you back, in Australian dollars, at the time of writing. Halo Infinite Battle Pass prices.
VIDEO GAMES
outlooknewspapers.com

Glendale Youth Orchestra Returns to Alex Theatre

First published in the Nov. 13 print issue of the Glendale News Press. The Glendale Youth Orchestra is returning to the concert stage after a 20-month pause from live performances for its 33rd season on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Alex Theatre. Conducted by Henry Shin, the...
GLENDALE, CA
gamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta is Live Now on Xbox and PC

As the rumors claimed, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has launched early for Xbox and PC. It’s currently the beta but sees players beginning Season 1: Heroes of Reach and getting trying out the multiplayer for themselves. Check out the launch trailer to see the game in action. Multiplayer in Halo Infinite...
VIDEO GAMES
MassLive.com

Youth orchestra concert to stream online Sunday

While the future of the professional Springfield Symphony Orchestra remains in limbo, there is great news about classical music from the SSO organization. The Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestras will present their Season Premiere Concert on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m., streamed live from Robyn Newhouse Hall at the Community Music School of Springfield at no charge. The concert is in memory of George A. Sergentanis, and is made possible thanks to a gift and the support of Irene Sergentanis.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
stevivor.com

Halo The Series airs on Paramount+ in 2022

Halo The Series will debut on Paramount+ in 2022, Microsoft and Viacom CBS have today confirmed. The news came during a special 20th anniversary Xbox and Halo livestream which also surprise (well, kinda) dropped Halo Infinite multiplayer on players’ laps. If you missed the presentation, you can watch the Halo...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Microsoft is celebrating 20 years of Xbox in secret style

Microsoft has been having a hell of a time celebrating 20 years of Xbox this week, adding 76 new games to the Xbox backward compatibility library, launching a Halo-themed Xbox Series X, and a 20th anniversary translucent controller. But, true to the company’s habit of corporate mischief, it’s also been leavening its announcements with plenty of Easter eggs.
VIDEO GAMES
Missoulian

Folk themes, youthful allusions in upcoming String Orchestra of Rockies concert

Folk themes, youthful allusions and composers who all picked up the bow themselves tie together the next String Orchestra of the Rockies concert on Sunday, Nov. 21. Mark O’Connor’s "Appalachia Waltz" is hopeful and uplifting. Benjamin Britten’s “Simple Symphony” builds on themes he wrote as a child, which you’ll hear with the addition of student players. And Antonin Dvorak’s String Sextet is built on Czech folk music.
MISSOULA, MT
People

Prince Albert Tells PEOPLE Princess Charlene Is in a Treatment Facility: 'She Realized She Needed Help'

Princess Charlene is receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco," her husband, Prince Albert, tells PEOPLE exclusively. The decision to seek medical care just days after her return to Monaco was made jointly by the couple, assisted by Charlene's brothers. In an exclusive interview, Monaco's sovereign prince tells PEOPLE the 43-year-old princess is suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." Dismissing a variety of rumors, he says her recovery will require clinical care lasting several weeks at minimum.
WORLD
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy