ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Italian police investigate 17 anti-vaccine activists allegedly threatening public officials

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kczJf_0cxQNdl400


I talian police launched investigations Monday into 17 anti-vaccine activists from a Telegram group chat who allegedly supported violence against those who supported new restrictions related to COVID-19.

The suspects were members of a Telegram group chat consisting of tens of thousands of citizens titled "Basta Dittatura," meaning "Enough of the Dictatorship." The police launched the investigation due to alleged threats originating from the chat against Premier Mario Draghi, police, journalists, doctors, scientists, and "other public figures accused of ‘enslavement’ and ‘collaboration’ with the ‘dictatorship’ in place,” according to the Associated Press.

Searches into the homes revealed flammable acid and various weapons.

ITALIAN FLIGHT ATTENDANTS STRIP CLOTHING TO PROTEST JOB CONDITIONS

Restrictions that inspired the alleged threats included the " green pass " system, which categorizes individuals depending on a negative COVID-19 test, recovery from the virus, or proof of vaccination.

The pass is required for entering workplaces, dining indoor at restaurants, and attending indoor activities such as museums and movie theaters .

There have been protests nearly every weekend in various cities across the country, including one in Rome last month where extremists trashed the headquarters of the country's labor union.

Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese told the police to discourage large protests due to the risk of spreading the virus, citing a public health concern.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Italy has seen increases in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, rising to 62 cases per 100,000 residents last week, according to the Associated Press. However, the daily death toll in Italy has continued to remain under 100.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Exponent

Purdue student arrested for allegedly battering public safety officials

A Purdue student was arrested after allegedly battering law enforcement and rescue officials, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday. Anshul Sanjeev, 19, reportedly shoved a medic and yelled at officers after authorities arrived to Sanjeev's West Lafayette apartment. A friend told police that Sanjeev had been drinking all day and at one point stopped breathing for about 10 to 15 seconds, according to the affidavit. He was once again conscious when officers arrived.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
alicetx.com

WAMS currently on "hold" as police investigate threatening messages found

Wiliam Adams Middle School is currently on a "hold," according to the middle school's Facebook page. According to Alice Police Chief, a investigation is underway has students discovered threatening messages were found written in the bathroom stalls. The campus' Facebook page says all students are in their classrooms and are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
PennLive.com

Police investigating Harrisburg area activist’s claims of racially motivated attack

Kevin Maxson had no idea when he stopped at the Roadhouse Café Bar and Grill in Swatara Township on Friday night that he would leave with cuts and bruises. Maxson, a Harrisburg area activist, said he was injured in a racially motivated attack. The trouble started in the establishment’s parking lot along Eisenhower Boulevard while Maxson said he was helping a white friend who had been drinking too much secure a ride home.
HARRISBURG, PA
Connecticut Post

'Threatening' messages prompt more police at Masuk High in Monroe, officials say

MONROE — Police said they increased their presence Tuesday morning at Masuk High School after threatening text messages were shared with the administration, according to officials. Police Lt. Stephen Corrone said administrators and police received a report of someone voicing concerns over text messages that were “interpreted as threatening.” He...
MONROE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Italy#Rome#Anti#Italian#The Associated Press#Interior#Washington Examiner
The Daily Item

State police investigate alleged dog shooting

State police are searching for the responsible person or persons who allegedly shot and killed a pit bull on Nov. 5. Stonington state police say they were dispatched to Shingara Road, in Lower Augusta Township, for a report of a female dog found shot twice, once in the head and once in the hind leg. Troopers said the time of the incident occurred around 10:44 p.m.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police close investigation into alleged Sale abduction attempt

An investigation into an alleged attempted abduction near a school has been closed after all lines of inquiry were "exhausted", police have said. Greater Manchester Police said a "thorough investigation" into a report of an attempt to abduct a girl in Sale on 4 November had now been completed. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
yourvalley.net

Scottsdale Police investigating Greenburg dossier allegations

The Scottsdale Police Department is conducting an investigation into reported allegations of a digital dossier linked to the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board President, Jann-Michael Greenburg. The digital dossier was first reported by Independent Newsmedia on Nov. 9. “The Scottsdale Police Department is aware of the allegations against Scottsdale...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Globe Gazette

EDITORIAL: Threats against public officials threaten democracy

Bizarre threats toward public officials, and even violent acts, have been part of the news for many years. Typically they’re shrugged off as aberrations. That blasé approach is increasingly out of touch with the frequency of today’s frightening threats. Even before the 2020 election season and its seemingly perpetual aftermath,...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Officials seek video, patience from public in alleged Wall, NJ incidents

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is looking for video recordings in two separate criminal investigations involving Wall High School students. In a statement released Tuesday, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said the department is investigating allegations of a hazing incident within the football program at Wall High School, as well as allegations of unrelated off-campus sexual assaults involving juveniles.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
174K+
Followers
55K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy