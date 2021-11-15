Italian police investigate 17 anti-vaccine activists allegedly threatening public officials

I talian police launched investigations Monday into 17 anti-vaccine activists from a Telegram group chat who allegedly supported violence against those who supported new restrictions related to COVID-19.

The suspects were members of a Telegram group chat consisting of tens of thousands of citizens titled "Basta Dittatura," meaning "Enough of the Dictatorship." The police launched the investigation due to alleged threats originating from the chat against Premier Mario Draghi, police, journalists, doctors, scientists, and "other public figures accused of ‘enslavement’ and ‘collaboration’ with the ‘dictatorship’ in place,” according to the Associated Press.

Searches into the homes revealed flammable acid and various weapons.

Restrictions that inspired the alleged threats included the " green pass " system, which categorizes individuals depending on a negative COVID-19 test, recovery from the virus, or proof of vaccination.

The pass is required for entering workplaces, dining indoor at restaurants, and attending indoor activities such as museums and movie theaters .

There have been protests nearly every weekend in various cities across the country, including one in Rome last month where extremists trashed the headquarters of the country's labor union.

Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese told the police to discourage large protests due to the risk of spreading the virus, citing a public health concern.

Italy has seen increases in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, rising to 62 cases per 100,000 residents last week, according to the Associated Press. However, the daily death toll in Italy has continued to remain under 100.

