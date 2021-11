Tesla is constantly in the headlines. Sometimes the news is good and sometimes it's really shocking, but most of the time we're just left scratching our heads. Despite the sometimes confusing nature of Tesla's actions, the EV manufacturing giant is now one of the most successful companies in the world with a net worth of over $1 trillion - possibly because it keeps raising the price of its cars. Tesla's latest attempt to confuse and befuddle its customers is a simple one; it has dropped the Standard Range name from its model descriptions. The name was recently dropped from the US website, while smaller nations such as New Zealand were to receive the update after 24 hours.

ECONOMY ・ 16 DAYS AGO