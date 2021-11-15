ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Detectives Working to Identify Gunman Who Critically Wounded 14-Year-Old Sunday Night

 5 days ago

Youth Services and East Precinct detectives are working to identify the gunman who shot and critically wounded a 14-year-old male behind the 600 block of S. 5th Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was struck in the neck and is being treated at Vanderbilt.

The investigation at present shows that the victim was with two other persons when a black SUV drove up on S. 5th Street. Three males got out, with one of them walking around to where the victim and his friends were standing. The three started running. The individual from the SUV then fired several shots toward the 14-year-old before running across S. 5th Street and into the James Cayce housing development.

The motive for the gunfire has not been determined.

Anyone with information about this critical shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

