Ford has just announced the return of the Mustang Shelby GT500 for the 2022 model year, giving it a Code Orange paint option and a new Heritage Edition. That's good news, as everyone who has driven the exceptionally capable sports car will attest. Take it to a track and you can have hours of fun without ever fully exploring the limits of the car, and if you sprinkle some tuning spice on the car, the engine can produce as much as a Bugatti. If you'd rather enhance the car with Ford parts, the Carbon Fiber Handling Package is an awesome option. Or at least it was - Ford is not offering it for 2022.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO