Celebrities

DJ Khaled launches chicken chain ‘Another Wing’

The Southern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Khaled has launched his own brand of...

thesouthern.com

TrendHunter.com

Celeb-Owned Chicken Wing Restaurants

Superstar producer DJ Khaled has officially entered the culinary market with the launch of Another Wing, an online deliver-only chicken wing restaurant set to serve over 150 locations globally. The restaurant will be available in three continents and five countries, making it the largest virtual restaurant launch in history. The...
Mashed

The Name Of DJ Khaled's New Chicken Wing Startup Is Absolutely Perfect

Celebrities have a long history of opening restaurants. According to Delish, Channing Tatum owns a New Orleans-themed eatery that serves up Cajun fare, Greg Nicotero and Norman Reedus own a pub called Nic & Norman's, and Ludacris owns Chicken + Beer, a restaurant built on the rapper's love of the two namesake foods. DJ Khaled now intends to throw his own hat into the ring and open up an international signature chicken wing startup. Thrillist reports that the record producer has teamed up with Reef to open up a massive chain of virtual restaurants that revolve around bone-in and boneless wing combinations that take inspiration from Khaled himself.
Time Out Global

DJ Khaled says his London chicken shop is ‘the biggest restaurant launch in history’... but it doesn’t actually exist

DJ Khaled is well known for being very excitable about absolutely everything and his new London chicken shop is no exception. This week the hip hop heavyweight simultaneously announced plans for 150 global branches of Another Wing (based on his overly intense catchphrase ‘another one’), his poultry-centric eatery including one here in the capital. Except this is the kind of restaurant you can’t actually go to, because like Topshop, TikTok and your love life (soz), it’s all online.
Dj Khaled
papermag.com

DJ Khaled Wants to Deliver You Wings by Jet Ski

No matter where you are or what you're doing, imagine that you could have fresh chicken wings delivered right to you. Well, DJ Khaled's working to make dream that a reality. In a release, DJ Khaled detailed how Another Wing came about in collaboration with tech company REEF. "My team and I are focused on launching new partnerships, new ideas and spreading love to my fans all around the world," he said. "Partnering with REEF for this launch is another new exciting venture, which allows me to introduce some amazing wings, to everyone, everywhere."
Complex

DJ Khaled’s Massive Chicken Wing Startup Is Now Available in Canada

DJ Khaled, prominently known for his massive global, chart-smashing hits, has officially launched his latest undertaking: chicken wings. Khaled has partnered with food industry innovator REEF Technology to debut Another Wing, his very own chicken wing delivery startup, in over 30 cities across three continents, making it the largest restaurant launch in history. Canadians curious to taste the blockbuster producer’s wings can now hit up locations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and Edmonton.
Miami New Times

DJ Khaled's Delivery-Only Chicken Wing Restaurant Flies into Miami

Khaled Mohamed Khaled — known to many as DJ Khaled — has something new to share with fans, and it's not another hit pop song. Maybe you know Khaled as a Grammy Award-winning artist and record producer, listened to the soundtrack he produced for Bad Boys For Life, saw his Rolling Stone cover, or heard him shout "We da best!" on the numerous multiplatinum tracks his company has produced in recent years.
MIAMI, FL
rolling out

DJ Khaled launches new restaurant that will deliver food via jet skis

DJ Khaled is expanding his business portfolio and has entered the restaurant business arena. The hitmaking turntablist has launched a virtual chicken wing brand called Another Wing in partnership with ghost kitchen brand Reef. Another Wing is derived from his catch phrase “Another One” which he uses as a beat tag when he drops hit records.
ATLANTA, GA
mediapost.com

DJ Khaled Brings Authenticity, Passion To Pandora's Multichannel Brand Campaign

Grammy-winning artist and producer DJ Khaled is the face of Pandora’s new national brand campaign. In the first of three documentary-style ads, Khaled expresses his love for the online music streaming service in an expressive, bold voice. All three ads -- two of which star Jamaican dance hall artist and...
thesource.com

DJ Khaled’s Love of Pandora Leads to New National Brand Campaign

DJ Khaled is the star of Pandora’s new national brand campaign, appearing in the first of three new documentary-style ads that highlight the platform’s easy-to-use personalized music stations and discovery-driven “Modes” feature. Appearing with Khaled in two spots is Jamaican dancehall artist and collaborator Shenseea. The spots will make their...
Billboard

DJ Khaled to Co-Host 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards

DJ Khaled is set to co-host the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Khaled will share hosting duties with ESPN broadcaster Cari Champion. The ceremony is slated to feature musical performances from 2 Chainz and DJ Irie.
