DJ Khaled launches chicken chain ‘Another Wing’

DJ Khaled, prominently known for his massive global, chart-smashing hits, has officially launched his latest undertaking: chicken wings. Khaled has partnered with food industry innovator REEF Technology to debut Another Wing, his very own chicken wing delivery startup, in over 30 cities across three continents, making it the largest restaurant launch in history. Canadians curious to taste the blockbuster producer’s wings can now hit up locations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and Edmonton.
