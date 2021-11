Next man up might turn into next men up. Such is the task when trying to replace a player as talented as Minkah Fitzpatrick, currently on the Reserve/COVID list. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin said that while Fitzpatrick hasn’t been ruled out of Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he does not anticipate Fitzpatrick being available. Replacing him could come in many forms.

