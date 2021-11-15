Burger King reveals it’s bringing back a fan favorite item to its menu

A blast from the past is making its way back to Burger King’s menu.

After almost a decade of the item not being on the menu, Burger King is officially bringing back the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich.

In 1979, the fan favorite sandwich was created as a spin-off of Burger King's Original Chicken Sandwich. The last time that the item was on the menu was in 2014, according to People.

Customers will get the opportunity to taste the sandwich that includes breaded white meat chicken that is topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. The item comes with a sesame seed bun.

However, the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich is only available for a limited time.

Burger King wants to offer its customers a deal when they purchase the item. If they buy the sandwich, they can buy it as part of the “2 for $6” line-up, which lets them choose between the Whopper sandwich, Impossible Whopper, Chicken Fries, or Big Fish sandwich.

This isn’t the first time the company has brought back a popular item to its menu.

After ten years, Burger King brought back the crown-shaped chicken nuggets. The famous nuggets were removed from the menu in 2011, but fans were not happy and created a petition asking Burger King to bring back the “fan favorite” item. The petition received more than 2,000 signatures.

Food lovers shouldn’t get excited just yet because the item will not be available nationwide until further notice.

Instead, the nuggets will be sold at 25 locations across the Miami area for a limited time.

If you’re in the area, you can snag ten nuggets for just $1.49. Burger King said fans should “stay tuned for additional information regarding a potential nationwide launch.”

The crown-shaped nuggets are made with white meat, and Burger King says their shape makes them “perfect for dipping.”

