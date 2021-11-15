ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP candidate for Wisconsin governor sues state Elections Commission

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch is suing the Wisconsin Elections Commission seeking to suspend the guidance the agency gave to local election clerks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit by the former lieutenant governor comes after the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau issued a report last month that said it found no evidence of any fraud in the state’s 2020 election.

Kleefisch alleges, among other things, that the commission broke the law in late March 2020 when it issued guidance allowing local clerks to consolidate polling places in the April 7 spring election. State law requires polling places to be established at least 30 days before an election.

Comments / 22

FREE/USA
3d ago

GOOD!!!!!! She will make a GREAT NEW GOVERNOR FOR WISCONSIN!!!!!!! CANT WAIT FOR evers to start packing his bags!!!!!!!

Reply(2)
14
Dennis Gravert
3d ago

Why in the world would anyone vote for her. Just another conspiracy theories promoter.

Reply
10
